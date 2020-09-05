 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Technology has the answers, as education access gap grows

Details
Hits: 1121

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
James Egan, Founder and CEO of Shaw Academy

As schools re-open, exam results are botched and universities scramble to survive, the fragility and outdatedness of our education infrastructure has become crystal clear.

In just the past week, we've seen two major studies highlight the education attainment gap - firing up the national debate on our approaches and attitudes to education, and leading to political platforming over how to address the gap.

But in the end, it's still the public who lose out. 

However, this is not an issue on which we should take political sides.

Labour's latest demand for government to give a "cast-iron guarantee" no child will be left behind, as a result of COVID-19, is a fundamental misreading of the challenge on two levels:

Cross-generation learning

Firstly, education is not just about early learning. With lockdown periods and a struggling high street still forcing many businesses to close, and some populations around the world still self-isolating indoors, education providers have been in a unique position to provide something that can positively benefit people during this difficult period.

During lockdown, we saw a staggering nine million new students sign up to online courses - but a huge proportion of those were young professionals, or over-50s. Some of these saw learning as a welcome and productive distraction, or a safety net for their job prospects as a tough labour market looms. At Shaw Academy, for example, we’ve seen massive spikes of students interested in areas like leadership, design and digital marketing - all seeing a three-fold increase of sign-ups. An even more extreme example is our Diploma in Social Media Marketing course, with an 1,100% increase in course attendees – underlining how many have seen lockdown as a time to upskill and boost their CV.

Clearly, with unemployment rising and many more thousands likely to lose their jobs in the coming recession, we must make sure that all generations of learners are not left behind. For those who need to re-skill or upskill in order to get back into work, equal access to education is just as important.

For others, it has been the first time in their adult life that they have had the chance to take a step back and ask themselves “what do I really want to do?”; “what am I passionate about?” and “what if I started that business, like I'd always dreamed of?”. In these cases, accessible and affordable learning has been a positive driving force at a time that could otherwise have been devastating.

Adults can't get better qualifications if we don't remove the barriers to education
Featured Article
Itâ€™s brilliant to hear Alex Stevenson (@LWalexs) from @LearnWorkUK t
The End Of The Class System: Is It Time For A New Beginning?
Featured Article
Dear, Oh Dearing! The Dearing Report in 1997 on the future of higher e
Unlocking the post-Covid potential of apprenticeships
Featured Article
The A level results season revealed much about our prevailing national

The attainment challenge

Secondly, we must make it clear: there is no "education gap". It's a chasm, it's growing and it was not created by COVID-19. For decades, education has been unaffordable and inaccessible to huge segments of the global population.

We've been proud to create access to free education for millions of students in the UK and developing regions, as part of Shaw Academy's Get Skills Give Skills programme - but we are still only scratching the surface. The demand for early, higher, and further education at a lower cost has never been greater - and the recent pandemic has only highlighted the existing chasm in a new way.

It's telling that, as IPPR research has shown, teachers don't feel confident about the role of stop-gap policies and funds to help us close the attainment gap in the longer-term. Either way, we must not lose sight of what will truly move the needle: deploying new education technology infrastructure, with speed and at scale, to deliver education at lower cost to more of the population. The tools are there, if we're willing to invest and embrace what could be an 'EdTech boom'.

It's time for us to graduate from hyperbole and hysteria to reasoned, rounded thinking, on education. We owe it to ourselves, our children and our future generations.

James Egan, Founder and CEO of Shaw Academy

You may also be interested in these articles:

Adults can't get better qualifications if we don't remove the barriers to education
Featured Article
It’s brilliant to hear Alex Stevenson (@LWalexs) from @LearnWorkUK t
A couple of thoughts on the science and art of leadership
Featured Article
Wouldn’t it be great if we discovered there were laws of leadership
The End Of The Class System: Is It Time For A New Beginning?
Featured Article
Dear, Oh Dearing! The Dearing Report in 1997 on the future of higher e
GSCE & A Level fiasco - What can schools and colleges do if faced with bad publicity?
Featured Article
With the #GSCE and #ALevel fiasco making front page news, schools, col
De-idolising the A level and its associated exam – Time for a rethink?
Featured Article
The recent headline that teacher assessments are to be used in lieu of
The challenges facing the youth employment arena in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic
Featured Article
As we begin to emerge from the social and economic chrysalis of lockdo
The benefits of using personalised learning paths for HE students
Featured Article
With school closures, cancelled exams and remote learning, it has been
Why adults benefit from GCSEs too
Featured Article
Good GCSEs in English and maths are essential for young people’s pro
Resilience, resistance and reclaiming professionalism
Featured Article
Back in 2010 George Osborne unveiled the biggest public spending cuts
Why Project Based Learning prepares students for the modern world
Featured Article
The business of creativity If you’re new to education and haven’t
Unlocking the post-Covid potential of apprenticeships
Featured Article
The A level results season revealed much about our prevailing national
2020 - an educational odyssey?
Featured Article
It doesn’t really matter – students need us to move on In August 1

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4899)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page