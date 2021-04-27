 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Opportunities on the horizon for the quality of education

Details
Hits: 1056
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Steven Spence, lead for Teaching, Learning and Innovation at The Sheffield College

The terms remote, blended, online, distanced, synchronous, asynchronous have become common rhetoric over the past year in education.

Much discussion has followed on the impact and effectiveness of technology to support learning, and more pertinently, what opportunities are ahead. That is the premise of this article:

What opportunities are ahead for colleges to fully utilise the experiences of the last year to enhance the quality of education on offer?

In using the term quality of education I am directly referring to the latest Ofsted framework, the Education Inspection Framework (EIF).

Moreover, the EIF clearly sets out the quality of education as the intent of an institution’s curriculum, the implementation and delivery of the curriculum, and the impact the aforementioned has on student outcomes and progression.

This is nothing new to anyone in the further education (FE) sector but enables alignment with the scope of the article. 

A good starting point to consider is that in most cases, colleges and other educational institutions over the past year have primarily used technology to deliver emergency remote teaching, which is not comparable with well planned online learning (Hodges et al, 2020).

The pandemic forced institutions to work very differently, very quickly, and although naturally over the course of the pandemic institutions worked to support staff through digital training, there has continued to be a reactive and somewhat emergency feel to how technology has been used, making the comparison of online learning throughout this period (emergency remote teaching) to face-to-face teaching requested by Zimmerman (2020) somewhat fruitless. 

So how can principals, curriculum leaders and teachers develop the quality of education offered at their respective institutions?

Firstly, and dating back to the 2 Sigma Problem proposed by Benjamin Bloom (1984), which showed the importance of one-to-one tutoring when compared with conventional group teaching, the use of technology offers opportunities to solve the 2 Sigma problem (i.e. those receiving one-to-one tutoring are 98% more likely to achieve higher than those in the conventional group with 30 students in it).

This has to be planned for both in terms of the intent of the curriculum and the implementation. Bloom’s pioneering work is well cited by others in the field of online learning, for example Daphne Koller (2012), who also discusses how technology never tires of grading work and giving feedback, no matter how many attempts students make.

Although this comment was made with a little humour in mind it is very salient, as teachers can develop resources that replicate aspects of one-to-one tutoring and mastery learning that can be used by students until they are ready to progress.

Letâ€™s Create A Sporting Chance for Skills and Apprenticeships Commonwealth Games Birmingham 2022
Featured Article
As the British sociologist Anthony Giddens once said, â€œDr Martin Lut
How HEIs can respond to the growing â€˜no more jobs for lifeâ€™ trend
Featured Article
The notion of a â€˜job for lifeâ€™ was already in the process of being
No Child Left Behind
Featured Article
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we live, work and interact w

Technology can also dictate the next phase of learning through the assessment of students, and although this appears quite advanced, it is actually something teachers can do via the use of most virtual learning environments (VLEs) and educational programmes and softwares.

Utilising technology to provide one-to-one tutoring and flipped learning

Furthermore, the simplicity in which one-to-one tutoring can be conducted in an online space must be taken advantage of. Anecdotally, in recent weeks this very aspect has been discussed with me from a range of teachers across varying curriculum areas, who have all stated that one of the aspects they will certainly continue with post-pandemic is utilising video conferencing software for one-to-one academic tutoring purposes. 

Empowering leaders and teachers to utilise technology to provide one-to-one tutoring does not mean that 98% of students within an institution will immediately achieve higher grades, but it certainly does give greater opportunities to assess learning and give corrective feedback, and offer teachers time on a one-to-one basis with a student, something that has become more difficult in recent years. Through the use of Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Zoom etc. teachers can easily meet with students for meaningful tutorials online, as opposed to requesting students to travel to a campus, saving valuable time.     

In their recent book Ten Steps to Complex Learning Third Edition (2018), van Merriënboer & Kirschner discuss how the flipped learning approach is ‘well in line with the Ten Steps’ (p-316) they propose. This is very interesting and a development that goes some way to moving the discussion from education technology (EdTech) and evidence-based research, to one concerned with designing the most appropriate programme of learning. In simple terms the flipped classroom approach gives the theoretical content in advance so class time can be used for higher order learning and theoretical application (O’Flaherty & Phillips, 2015).

Opportunities for teachers and curriculum leaders to utilise the flipped approach when designing programmes of study should be considered.

Does it mean that all provision in an institution should look to utilise the flipped approach? - no, it needs careful consideration on how best to implement it and it may not work for all curricula, but in some it will, especially with the developed skills and confidence teachers have in their use of a range of education technologies.

For example, recording presentations, short videos or practical demonstrations and then sharing these with students has become common practice over the recent year, and with a little more thought this can be developed into an effective flipped learning approach. Furthermore, and although anecdotally, students have become more adept at accessing a range of learning materials online, which is integral to this approach. 

Enhancing the quality of education is through the use of VR

A third opportunity for colleges and educational institutions to enhance their quality of education is through the use of virtual reality (VR). In simple terms, VR replicates the real world and offers students first-person experience in such environments through different levels of immersion (Zhao et al, 2020). VR can give students access to opportunities with high fidelity - the degree to which the simulated environment corresponds to the real world, which they would not have access to without VR.

Careful planning would be required to ensure that the implementation of VR supported and extended learning, for example, the degree of fidelity may differ for novice to experienced students, with the latter requiring VR environments that closely resemble real work environments (Gulikers, Bastiaens & Martens, 2005).

VR used in subjects such as anatomy and physiology would immediately spring to mind and evidence suggests a positive impact for these programmes (Zhao et al, 2020), but colleges and educational institutions should consider many of the opportunities to enhance provision through the use of VR. In recent months I have been fortunate to see how teachers are using VR in subjects such as construction and engineering, health and science and in animal care.

Furthermore, recently I have witnessed how staff from a work-related activity team have used innovative approaches to VR to ensure that students still get access to a range of employment opportunities, further highlighting positive innovations to enhance learning and offer valuable opportunities. 

Greater flexibility in the accessibility of study programmes

One final point to make is the developed use of technology will offer greater flexibility in the accessibility of study programmes in the future if planned correctly. This could be greatly beneficial to adult education where commiting to times and a long commute to a campus can be problematic.

Colleges will have the opportunities to offer greater flexibility to support adults looking to retrain now and in the future, and although it won’t solve the recent disappointing government funding clawback proposal, it offers future opportunities.  

How evidence-informed practice and EdTech can intersect to support learning

In a recent article I discussed how education technology can be utilised to implement the latest research into ‘what works’ in teaching and learning, and throughout this current article I have discussed the opportunities colleges have to enhance their quality of education through sensible use of technology.

Often, when using anything associated with technology in education there is a tendency to link this to outlandish and unproven innovations, but that certainly does not need to be the reality, nor should it:

  • Can education technology give more opportunities to teachers to implement aspects of one-to-one tutoring in a simple and effective way? - yes, and this is available to all teachers across all provisions.
  • Is there a greater opportunity for teachers and curriculum leaders to utilise education technology to implement the flipped learning approach? - yes.
  • Finally, and the most advanced use of technology discussed here, can VR be used effectively to support students? - yes.

All of the above should be considered carefully by all institutions when designing the intent and implementation of their curricula, not because it is important to be innovative, but because all of the above will enhance the quality of education if used correctly and reviewed and developed by teachers and curriculum leaders. 

Provision may look very different in the future

The period of emergency remote teaching (Hodges et al, 2020) throughout the pandemic has enabled many positives and highlighted many issues (for example, digital poverty). To compare emergency remote teaching to face-to-face delivery would be remiss and at no point should be debated.

What should be considered now by colleges and educational institutions is how they can develop their quality of education through the developed skills and experiences of the past year. It is quite possible that some provision may look very different in the future due to the advancements in the use of education technology, some provision may not - the key is that this has been carefully considered and thought-out.

Two things I hope for:

  • one - an arbitrary figure is not plucked from the sky in terms of the amount of online delivery implemented at institutions;
  • two, and most important - that the curriculum intent and implementation in 2021 onwards is not identical across the entire FE landscape to that of 2019.

This would certainly signify a missed opportunity to develop and enhance all aspects of the quality of education for the better. 

Steven Spence is the lead for Teaching, Learning and Innovation at The Sheffield College. Having completed an M Ed in 2013 he is now in the final stages of his doctoral study.  

You may also be interested in these articles:

Let’s Create A Sporting Chance for Skills and Apprenticeships Commonwealth Games Birmingham 2022
Featured Article
As the British sociologist Anthony Giddens once said, “Dr Martin Lut
How HEIs can respond to the growing ‘no more jobs for life’ trend
Featured Article
The notion of a ‘job for life’ was already in the process of being
No Child Left Behind
Featured Article
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we live, work and interact w
Location Services – Make or Break for Higher Education?
Featured Article
Jamie Pitchforth, Head of Education Practice, EMEA at Juniper Networks
The power of Collective Intelligence: Cultivating knowledge-sharing for systemic change
Featured Article
The power of collective intelligence can move mountains. At its simple
Now the conversation has started it must continue: Eradicating sexual harassment in schools and colleges
Featured Article
#EveryonesInvited: Now the conversation has started it must continue i
How connectivity and technology looks set to transform campus life
Featured Article
Technology has been one of the winners of 2020. Because of the necessi
The pandemic has disproportionately impacted women in the workforce – it’s crucial that we empower female leaders in tech
Featured Article
The last year has highlighted the incredible capabilities of technolog
Further education will benefit from maintaining focus on home learning
Featured Article
To salvage positives from the rubble of the pandemic is a difficult ta
Seeing the wood AND the trees - What’s this got to say about leadership?
Featured Article
Maybe you’ve heard this story about motivation: the visitor to a cat
Net-Zero – A golden ticket for Youth Employment?
Featured Article
#GreenSkillsWeek - Shining a spotlight on the green economy and openin
Freeports will create some 170,000 jobs in the coming five to ten years
Featured Article
Renewable energy, cybersecurity, naval architecture – why job seeker

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Ruth Peterson
Ruth Peterson has published a new article: Bradford College shortlisted at the TES FE Awards 2021 12 hours 40 minutes ago
Mariam Hanna
Mariam Hanna has published a new article: Applaud partners with Workato to deliver seamless personalised employee experiences 14 hours 12 minutes ago
Ruth Peterson
Ruth Peterson has published a new article: New status cymbals as college receives upgraded drum kit 14 hours 57 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5628)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page