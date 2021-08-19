 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Like our Olympians, job seekers can strike gold with maritime

Details
Hits: 1339
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
sailing boats

 British sailors have won more than 60 Olympic medals since sailing made its debut at the Olympic Games in 1896, and as we have seen this summer, there’s plenty more gold in the sea.

We can be guilty of forgetting this sometimes, but the UK can still rule the waves. And golden rewards are waiting, not just for Team GB, but for those who want a special and exciting career.

The good news is there are no shortages of opportunities and pathways to get into the marine leisure industry, especially with the recent freeports announcement expected to generate up to 170,000 new jobs in maritime.

Despite what you may have heard about a British shipbuilding decline, we are world leaders in yacht building and design, and still growing strong. Since 2009, our superyacht sector has nearly doubled in size, generating around £1bn in revenue in the last financial year.

And the work is incredibly varied, for building a yacht, or sailing vessels, takes a lot more than you’d expect. Design, management, planning, analysis – all these skills are needed, from different backgrounds, to build a luxurious motor-powered vessel or a boat that sails Team GB to the top of the medals table.

Technical skills are required, with STEM-based A-levels or BTECH equivalent qualifications often serving as a good starting point. But creativity is also valued, with imagination and optimism needed to maintain Britain’s historic, global lead in the sector.

Once these vessels are built, their owners will need the training to use them. This is where the Royal Yachting Association’s (RYA) growing army of 24,000 qualified instructors come in, to train and provide licenses for ‘pleasure craft’ users, from powerboat drivers to windsurfers. This could be a tempting opportunity for job switchers who want to trade their office for the sea.

And in marine leisure, there’s a whole host of other industries and jobs out there. Including working at the marinas that look after our country’s yachts and small boats, requiring leadership and people skills to run the maintenance teams and deal with ship owners on a regular basis.

Most of us know about building surveyors in construction, yet few know of the growing ranks of surveyors in maritime, with a very similar skill set, who are providing valuations on vessels of all shapes and sizes, from tugs, trawlers and dredgers to narrowboats and superyachts.

What impact will scrapping further education coverage in the Tes have on the FE sector?
Exclusive Articles
The decision to scrap the dedicated further education coverage in the
Changing the narrative on vocational results
Exclusive Articles
Results days are defined by the achievements of learners. Whether itâ€
The Class of 2021: A Job Search Unlike Any Before
Exclusive Articles
After more than a year of disruption and remote learning, traditional,

With the summer months upon us, many of us are falling in love with water sports across our shores, rivers and lakes. Whether that’s surfing through Cornwall’s coast, gently paddling across Lake Windermere, or overcoming the rapids of the River Garry. The UK is also home to water sport instructor courses for all of these and more, which could see experienced workers earn more than £50,000 each year.

For our part, Maritime UK is hosting a continuing professional development (CPD) session online for careers advisors, teachers and school liaison officers in November, alongside the RYA, offering guidance to the sector on the varied and exciting careers in water sports.

British Marine, who represent our marine leisure industry, are ambassadors for the FE sector and offer hundreds of apprenticeships for those preparing to leave school or change careers.

And these apprenticeships are in fields as varied as boat building, sewing, textiles, outdoor activity instructing, engineering, HR, sales, marketing and stock management.

So it is no exaggeration to say that the sector can be a home to everyone.

The Olympics are a reminder of how special the UK can be at marine leisure, and our ability to lead the world of maritime. We hope this can inspire young people and job switchers, long after the closing ceremony, about what they can experience, and achieve, in the maritime industry.

By Lorna Wagner, Programme Manager, People & Skills at Maritime UK

You may also be interested in these articles:

What impact will scrapping further education coverage in the Tes have on the FE sector?
Exclusive Articles
The decision to scrap the dedicated further education coverage in the
Changing the narrative on vocational results
Exclusive Articles
Results days are defined by the achievements of learners. Whether it
The Class of 2021: A Job Search Unlike Any Before
Exclusive Articles
After more than a year of disruption and remote learning, traditional,
Using technology to create a blended learning environment for the future
Exclusive Articles
For schools and further education establishments, the past eighteen m
The big opportunity for FE; making tech work for small businesses
Exclusive Articles
I distinctly remember purchasing my first cloud-based system. I was ru
It's time for an assessment system that more fairly reflects what our students and society need
Exclusive Articles
The debate about equitable reliable assessment in schools and colleges
How endorsing a “changemaker” mentality can help young people shine as they enter the world of work
Exclusive Articles
When 800,000 graduates and school leavers prepare to enter the job mar
Policies and Processes – The Perfect Solution
Exclusive Articles
Having spent over twenty years advising and working with colleges I ha
A-level results reveal entrenched and deepening inequality in our education system
Exclusive Articles
A-level results day is a day of high tension for students up and down
#ResultsDay - Celebrating Real Success
Exclusive Articles
The students getting their results this week deserve a huge amount of
Careers support for young people: second coming – exam results and beyond
Exclusive Articles
In the aftermath of Covid-19, today's young people face an uncertain f
“It’s bad, but we can fix it.” Creating a Sustainability Culture to Meet the Climate Crisis.
Exclusive Articles
“It’s bad, but we can fix it.” The words of sustainability scien

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Coleg Cambria News
Coleg Cambria News has published a new article: Top forestry title for award-winning North Wales student 2 hours 58 minutes ago
Kathryn
Kathryn has published a new article: Are your premises ready for back to school? 3 hours 1 minute ago
Alicia
Alicia has published a new article: The Impact of Social Media on Children 3 hours 3 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5980)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page