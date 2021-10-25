 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Schools, colleges and universities are essentially now front line mental health services

Details
Hits: 953

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Dr Margot Sunderland, Director of Education and Training, The Centre for Child Mental Health

 

Let’s talk about mental health 

Dr Margot Sunderland, Director of Education and Training, The Centre for Child Mental Health discusses the need to normalise talking about mental health and make schools, colleges and universities therapeutic places to support the mental health and wellbeing of students and staff:

We are facing a mental health crisis, the perfect storm - the culmination of a mental health service that is no longer fit for purpose, (due to lack of funding for children and young people) and the post pandemic impact on our wellbeing.

With an ever increasing number of young adults especially full-time students, seeking support from mental health services, now is the time to change our perspective on how we view mental health and wellbeing, and the way we approach support.

Referrals to Improving Access to Psychological Treatment (IAPT) services for 18-35 year olds has seen the largest increase over the past 3 years1, and waiting lists are extensive which means young adults are living with distress and trauma for extended amounts of time. If we allow this to continue we will be failing our young people by missing a major opportunity to prevent long term mental and physical health problems.

We need to start normalising mental health, open the channels of communication for students suffering from the fall out of painful life experience, by becoming active listeners, having empathic conversations rather than waiting for diagnosis and medication which does not address the cause of the young person’s distress.

Research shows that empathic listening to young people has an incredible impact on the autonomic nervous system, triggering reward neurochemicals and calming and alleviating stress in an enduring way.

The emotional brain and the thinking brain are not two separate entities, when students have experienced trauma and are reeling from emotional pain they cannot learn. We need a paradigm shift in our education system, a holistic view of the whole student rather than a divided one where teachers and lecturers deal with either academic learning or pastoral care.

Schools, colleges and universities need to be therapeutic places providing support throughout the years each student spends within their walls. This does not mean that every teacher or lecturer needs to be a trained counsellor, but rather those members of staff who are empathetic, natural emotional nurses, need to be given the encouragement and opportunity to train so they feel competent in having life-changing conversations not pseudo-competent.

Government plans for adult education must permeate the prison wall
Exclusive Articles
Today (21 Oct) the governmentâ€™s Skills and Post-16 Education Bill, s
Young people have stated they want and need modern dimensions of career guidance
Exclusive Articles
Britainâ€™s young talent pipeline has to be well equipped and able to
Why lifelong learning matters for London
Exclusive Articles
It canâ€™t have escaped anyoneâ€™s notice that us Londoners get twitch

Many teachers and lecturers worry that by talking to their students about their mental health they could make it worse2. This is a huge misconception. Research shows that just one empathic teacher who checks-in regularly with the student in emotional pain, can interrupt the trajectory from unprocessed painful life experience to long term mental and physical illness.

Research also shows that appropriately-trained teachers and assistants, can achieve results comparable to those achieved by trained therapists in addressing mild to moderate mental health problems, such as anxiety, conduct disorder, substance use and post-traumatic stress3.

If we are to successfully create this therapeutic ethos, we not only need to look at the mental health of the student body, but also the mental health of the staff. Teaching is the only frontline service that does not receive mental health support and we need to provide it.

Only eight percent of schools, colleges and universities have access to supervision and safe spaces4 for teachers to reflect and process the extremely stressful and painful experiences that happen to them at work, or to celebrate their successes. During the last year 62% of education staff and 77% of senior leaders described themselves as stressed and 31% of educational staff reported experiencing a mental health issue5. Staff are trying to deal with chronic stress alone, and too many teachers end up with stress related illness, secondary trauma, anxiety, depression and burn out.

Education professionals have much higher levels of depression than the general population6. With 52% of education professionals and 59% of senior leaders having considered leaving the profession due to pressures on their health and wellbeing, and more than half (57%) of education professionals feeling unable to share mental health concerns with their employer7, we cannot ignore the situation, we must provide solutions to avoid an exodus from the teaching profession.

Reflective supervision enables teaching staff to have a regular reflective space to talk about their work with a trained psychologist or therapeutically trained senior educationalist who offers validating, empathic and non-judgemental listening and advice. This safe, confidential space empowers staff to talk frankly about the challenges of teaching - those frightening, painful, rage-inducing times and the lovely times, and provides support and new relational skills.

It’s a therapeutic space to process emotionally charged stress inducing experiences, receive support from others, share ideas about how to resolve a situation, explore how a particular student has triggered a traumatic memory, talk about feeling impotent, overwhelmed, trapped, scared etc. and to know others feel this too.

We have a wealth of neuroscience evidence that being listened to in this way has a profound impact on physical and emotional health. Without this support in schools, colleges and universities which are essentially now front line mental health services, we are guilty of emotional neglect for young people and the very people who make such a huge difference in their lives.

Dr Margot Sunderland, Director of Education and Training, The Centre for Child Mental Health 

Dr Margot Sunderland is Director of Education and Training at The Centre for Child Mental Health London, CEO of The Higher Education Psychotherapy Training College, The Institute for Arts in Therapy and Education (academic partner of University of East London), Honorary Visiting Fellow at London Metropolitan University, Senior Associate Member of the Royal College of Medicine, and Co-Director of Trauma Informed Schools UK.

Dr Sunderland is also a Child Psychotherapist with over thirty years’ experience of working with children and families. She is  the author of over twenty books in the field of child and youth mental health, which collectively have been translated into eighteen languages and published in twenty-four countries.  Her internationally acclaimed book, “The Science of Parenting” (Dorling Kindersley), won First Prize in the British Medical Association Medical Book Awards 2007 Popular Medicine section (paperback version entitled “What Every Parent Needs to Know”). The book, endorsed by one of the world’s leading affective neuroscientists, Professor Jaak Panksepp, is the result of ten years research on the long-term effects of adult-child interaction on the developing brain. Dr Sunderland has two doctorates, one in child psychotherapy, thesis entitled ‘The Application of Art and Science to the Psychological Treatment of Children’.

Dr Sunderland was a member of the Early Years Commission, Centre for Social Justice, Westminster, and co-author of the cross party advisory “The Next Generation” (Early Years Commission Report). She is also founder of the “Helping Where it Hurts’ programme which offers free arts therapy to troubled children in Islington Primary schools. She directed the Gulbenkian funded research study, which in liaison with the University of Cambridge School of Education, measured outcomes for this intervention. Dr Sunderland makes TV and radio appearances as a child and parenting expert.

Overall, she is concerned to ensure that parents, teachers and mental health professionals alike, are offered the most up to date psychological and brain science research on how children and young people can be enabled to thrive. She is passionate about social change for a kinder, warmer world.

References:

Mental health statistics for England: prevalence, services and funding | ioe.ac.uk

2 Talking self harm |Cello Group

4 5 6 7 Teacher Wellbeing Index 2020 | educationsupport.org.uk

You may also be interested in these articles:

Government plans for adult education must permeate the prison wall
Exclusive Articles
Today (21 Oct) the government’s Skills and Post-16 Education Bill, s
Young people have stated they want and need modern dimensions of career guidance
Exclusive Articles
Britain’s young talent pipeline has to be well equipped and able to
Why lifelong learning matters for London
Exclusive Articles
It can’t have escaped anyone’s notice that us Londoners get twitch
E-ASSESSMENT IN TECHNICAL EDUCATION: TIME TO GET SERIOUS?
Exclusive Articles
The pandemic has shaken the world of assessment. As with other societa
Less about Numbers, More a Way of Thinking
Exclusive Articles
Chris Thomson describes how maths can illuminate thinking about manage
If Moon-shot Thinking Is The Answer, What’s The Question?
Exclusive Articles
“Whatever you can do, or dream you can, begin it. Boldness has geniu
The Role of Business on Building Skills for Tomorrow and Ensuring Equal and Inclusive Opportunities Post COVID
Exclusive Articles
The Business 20 (B20) established over ten years ago in 2010 is the of
Recognising the importance of fostering a lifelong learning culture has never been more vital
Exclusive Articles
While continuous learning should long be considered by all organisatio
All Change
Exclusive Articles
So what’s new? Well, there are lots of new employer-designed apprent
More Must be Done to Close Ever-widening Racial Attainment Gaps in British Schools
Exclusive Articles
Just this September, Labour MP Dianne Abbott and activist Lord Simon W
Technology is a headwind for mid-career workers, but might also be their salvation
Exclusive Articles
Unemployment has long been a salient issue for governments and societi
From Talent Pool to Talent Ocean: Plugging the leaky talent pipeline by building a data workforce with diversity
Exclusive Articles
Businesses are striving to become data-driven and harvest the value th

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 2 days ago

The Environmental Impacts of Remote Work: Stats and Benefits: Working from home is a necessity rather than a luxury… https://t.co/NEJrovahxg
View Original Tweet

Shawn Mack
Shawn Mack has published a new article: The Environmental Impacts of Remote Work: Stats and Benefits 2 days ago
Rund Partnership Limited
Rund Partnership Limited has published a new article: Prioritising people within the construction industry must be a priority, if we’re to start mending the skills shortage 2 days ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6208)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page