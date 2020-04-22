 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Colleges have a civic responsibility to support our community in any way we can

Details
Hits: 258
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@BordersCollege – at the heart of the Borders community: Reflections on the current COVID-19 crisis

At Borders College, we pride ourselves on being a cornerstone of our community and in these extraordinary times, I have never been more cognisant of our civic responsibility to support our community in any way we can.   

Our staff have demonstrated themselves to be agile and responsive in a crisis, and that strong sense of being one community has shone through. I am incredibly proud of what our staff have done so far, and continue to achieve in supporting our students and the wider community.  

We have redeployed our new state-of-the-art hospital beds, from our Care Hub, to be utilised at the Louisa Jordan hospital in Glasgow. Along with our partner, Heriot-Watt University, we have donated 62,000 items of Personal Protective Equipment, including gloves, aprons and masks, which are being used throughout the Scottish Borders in Care Homes.

As well as continuing to provide learning and student support, a network of College volunteers are supporting our NHS. The partnership between Borders College and NHS Borders has a group of 37 staff and students volunteering on a rota basis to collect and deliver medicines directly to the homes of those identified by the NHS. To date, over 137 deliveries have been made by our volunteer team.

When our staff and students started the transition to work from home over five weeks ago, our immediate priority was to provide individuals with the tools they needed to work and learn remotely. Over 320 laptops were distributed to students who told us they didn't have access to a device at home, and in just a few days we became a virtual college delivering over 1,250 virtual lessons in the first week, along with our essential wraparound support services. Our data shows that 93% of our students were engaged with their programme before the break. 

The purpose of Borders College is about much more than the learning opportunities it provides. It is a safe place where all our staff, students and visitors can feel supported and can be part of something bigger. This is challenging and different at the moment.

However, we continue to offer advice and support to all of our learners through our dedicated team of advisors:

  • Student Services: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
  • Student Funding: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
  • General Enquiries: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Borders College is still open for business, and we continue the important job of providing high-quality education to our students. Our staff are motivated, and engaging virtually with students to ensure that every student has the best opportunity for success.

Advertisement

How we should respond to our amazing apprentices through this difficult time whilst protecting ours and their future
FE Voices
Keeping #Talent Working These are my thoughts on how we should respond
The Quality of Home Learning is More Important Than How Lessons are Delivered
FE Voices
@EducEndowFoundn publishes new evidence review and package of resource
What will happen to furloughed agency workers during the extended lock down?
FE Voices
Many of our clients are concerned about what will happen to their agen

And for those applicants who have not yet commenced their study at Borders College, the application and interview process carries on. Our staff continue to process hundreds of applications and carry out interviews via telephone or Skype, preparing the next generation of Borders College students.

Our message to all of our communities is that we are here and ready to speak with you about your education or business training needs. We are keen to work with all of our stakeholders to enable us to be prepared for each phase as the current situation progresses. At some point, we will start to return to the 'new normal' and our staff are working hard to ensure that we can continue to deliver high-quality education and training in this new world, and at the same time support the wider community whenever we can.

As we look to the future, we are already thinking about how we build on the organisational learning that is taking place operating in a virtual world and how we adapt in response to our stakeholder's future needs. Despite the challenge of now, I am confident that Borders College will emerge stronger as a result, and will continue to deliver what our region requires in response to the economic and societal fallout of this pandemic.  

Angela Cox, Principal, Borders College

You may also be interested in these articles:

More details about financial support for non-levy apprenticeships and AEB expected by the end of this week
FE Voices
@AELPUK responds to @GillianKeegan’s letter to all MPs about #appren
How we should respond to our amazing apprentices through this difficult time whilst protecting ours and their future
FE Voices
Keeping #Talent Working These are my thoughts on how we should respond
The Quality of Home Learning is More Important Than How Lessons are Delivered
FE Voices
@EducEndowFoundn publishes new evidence review and package of resource
What will happen to furloughed agency workers during the extended lock down?
FE Voices
Many of our clients are concerned about what will happen to their agen
Clarity for colleges on use of the Job Retention Scheme
FE Voices
The Chancellors’ announcement that the Job Retention Scheme has been
There's a new breed of College in town - A PRINCIPAL’S PERSPECTIVE
FE Voices
Thursday morning, ten to nine and I have been working since about 7:30
Furloughed employees in the training sector have their say
FE Voices
We’ve all been unable to escape the word ‘furlough’ over the pas
Gavin Williamson speech on the outbreak of coronavirus and support for disadvantaged pupils on remote learning
FE Voices
Education Secretary @GavinWIlliamson speaking yesterday (19 Apr) on th
Education Secretary announces that vulnerable and disadvantaged young people across the country will receive free laptops - Sector Response
FE Voices
New major package to support online learning Disadvantaged children ac
Edge report concludes that FE has opportunity to redefine itself and negotiate a new government funding deal to secure its future
FE Voices
According to Our Plan for FE, a report published by the @ukEdge today,
April Digital Route Review Update
FE Voices
Relationship Manager OverviewDespite the recent difficult circumstance
Top 8 tips for applying to the Job Retention Scheme in the wake of Coronavirus
FE Voices
Chancellor @RishiSunak threw a lifeline to employers when he committed

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

NPTC Group of Colleges
NPTC Group of Colleges has published a new article: Speedy turn-around for Llandarcy Academy of Sport into a Field Hospital 1 hour 29 minutes ago
Jo Moriani - updated event, Adapt and future-proof your apprenticeship delivery 2 hours 20 minutes ago
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 2 hours

Adapt and future-proof your apprenticeship delivery

Overview COVID-19 may be putting a strain on the apprenticeship and training sector but it has also given us a glimpse into the future online world...

  • Tuesday, 12 May 2020 02:00 PM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4460)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page