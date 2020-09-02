Kickstart Scheme Opens - New £2bn scheme will create hundreds of thousands of new jobs for young people

#PlanForJobs - @RishiSunak's innovative new scheme to help young people into work and spur Britain’s economic revival opens today

Businesses are today (2 Sept) able to sign up to be part of the landmark £2bn Kickstart scheme, giving unemployed young people a future of opportunity and hope by creating high-quality, government-subsidised jobs across the UK.

Under the scheme, announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak as part of his Plan for Jobs, employers can offer youngsters aged 16-24 who are claiming Universal Credit a six-month work placement – with wages paid by the Government.

The Government will fully fund each “Kickstart” job - paying 100% of the age-relevant National Minimum Wage, National Insurance and pension contributions for 25 hours a week.

Employers will be able to top up this wage, while the Government will also pay employers £1500 to set up support and training for people on a Kickstart placement, as well as helping pay for uniforms and other set up costs.

The jobs will give young people – who are more likely to have been furloughed, with many working in sectors disproportionately hit by the pandemic - the opportunity to build their skills in the workplace and to gain experience to improve their chances of finding long-term work.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said:

“This isn’t just about kickstarting our country’s economy – it is an opportunity to kickstart the careers of thousands of young people who could otherwise be left behind as a result of the pandemic.

“The scheme will open the door to a brighter future for a new generation and ensure the UK bounces back stronger as a country.”

Businesses of all sizes looking to create quality jobs for young people can apply and there is no cap on the number of places. Household names including Tesco have already pledged to offer Kickstart jobs.

Young people will be referred into the new roles through their Jobcentre Plus work coach with the first Kickstarts expected to begin at the start of November.

The scheme, which will be delivered by the Department for Work and Pensions will initially be open until December 2021, with the option of being extended.

The Chancellor and Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Therese Coffey, today invited young people hoping to take part in the scheme to a speed mentoring session with CEOs.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Therese Coffey said:

“As we launch our £2billion Kickstart programme, putting young people at the heart of our revival - we are urging businesses to get involved in this innovative scheme and take advantage of the enormous pool of potential out there.

“There is no limit on the number of opportunities we’ll open up through Kickstart and we’ll fund each one for six months as part of Our Plan for Jobs to create, support and protect jobs.

“Young people taking part will receive on-the-job training, skills development and mentoring, as we get them on that first rung of the jobs ladder and on their way to successful careers.”

Gillian Keegan, Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills said:

"We recognise the huge impact coronavirus has had on individuals and businesses up and down the country.

"Through our Plan for Jobs we have taken unprecedented steps to protect, support and create jobs, including driving more high quality apprenticeship opportunities to help get our economy moving.

"To support this, from today, employers can sign up to receive £2,000 for each new apprentice they take on aged under 25 and £1,500 for those aged 25 and over. This offer will help more employers large and small to invest in the skilled workforce they need to help them recover and grow.

"I strongly encourage as many employers as possible to apply now, and take advantage of this generous offer whether it is used to recruit apprentices for the first time or expand their current apprenticeship offer."

Jason Tarry, Tesco UK CEO, said:

"We look forward to playing our part in the Government’s Kickstart programme, which will create valuable new opportunities for young people who may otherwise face a very challenging employment climate.

"We plan to welcome around 1,000 Kickstarters to Tesco, supporting more young people to start their careers and build skills for the future."

Nick King, Director at Network Rail, said:

“Our country and our industry is going to face immense challenges as a result of the effects of COVID-19.

"That means, more than ever, we need people with ambition and fresh ideas to join the industry to help us drive innovation.

"We are a unique industry in that we serve passengers and freight users from the very tip of Cornwall to the top of Scotland, so we are excited at the prospect of offering real opportunities for these young people."

Dan O’Neill, CEO, O’Neill & Brennan, said:

"O’Neill & Brennan are delighted to support the launch of the Kick Start scheme. The construction industry is a very large employer, making up circa 10% of UK’s GDP, and is frequently challenged by having a shortage of skilled and unskilled workers.

"The Kick Start scheme’s employment innovation creates a unique incentive and opportunity for employers and workers alike. It will remove the barriers to entry, and create thousands of job opportunities in a thriving sector for young people, who otherwise are at risk of long term unemployment.

"Construction is a unique industry, where people with no professional training, can start at the bottom and reach the very top with drive and enthusiasm. Kick Start will help produce the next generation of successful industry workers whilst safeguarding industry jobs at the same time."

Sam Windett, Director of Policy at Impetus and Chair of the Youth Employment Group says:

“Young people have been hit hardest in the jobs market, with nearly one in seven in the benefit count and youth unemployment due to rise further as furlough unwinds.

"As the government’s Kickstart scheme launches, it’s “job starting” not “job done”.

"Employers, intermediaries and jobcentres have to get this right to ensure there are quality opportunities for the young people who need them.”

Ronel Lehmann, Chief Executive of Finito Education Limited, The Employability Experts, said:

"It is a difficult jobs market as firms shed staff and freeze recruitment. Although there has been the largest drop in employment for more than a decade, August has seen some small signs of encouragement with the biggest weekly increase in online job vacancies.

"Rishi Sunak’s £2 billion Kickstart scheme for employers could not have come at a more opportune moment and will create 6 months’ work placements for 16 to 24 year olds at risk of long term unemployment and reliance on Universal Credit. If it proves as successful as Eat Out to help Out, young people today will remember the targeted support which helped them to prepare them for more meaningful careers.”

Tracy Fishwick, Managing Director at Transform Lives Company, said:

“This is a very significant intervention in the labour market. It provides the opportunity to support the life chances of hundreds of thousands of young people who otherwise may be scarred by long-term unemployment.

"The best of Kickstart will ensure the investment works as hard as it can for a good and fair economy, that it works for the young people who need it the most and that it prevents short-term, low quality, cheap labour”.

Scott Parkin FIEP, Chief Executive of Institute of Employability Practitioners said;

“This is a positive step by the Government to help create new jobs for young people who could otherwise be at risk of becoming long-term unemployed.

"The IEP welcomes the steps that the Kickstart scheme will take to help provide training and support to young people, including those who have left school this year and faced much uncertainty.

"We are hopeful that employers will embrace this opportunity to give young people the chance to develop their employability skills and our practitioners look forward to supporting them into employment and a more positive future.”

Susanna Lawson - CEO and Cofounder of OneFile, said:

"It is fantastic to see the Kickstart scheme starting - hopefully not only will the payments incentivise employers to provide valuable work placements, it will provide the young people with the essential experience to start their careers.

"Hopefully many of these will then continue to complete apprenticeships and lead to long term employment."

To help smaller businesses, employers offering fewer than 30 placements will be asked to make a bid through an intermediary, such as a Local Authority or Chamber of Commerce, who will then bid for 30 or more placements as a combined bid from several businesses. This will make the process easier and less labour intensive to apply for these smaller companies who only want to hire one or two Kickstarters.

Young people are usually amongst the worst hit by financial crises, and unemployment can have longstanding implications for their future jobs and wages. We know people are leaving education into an extremely difficult jobs market, we know that young people are more likely to have been furloughed, so we are stepping in to provide more help.

Around 700,000 young people are set to leave education and enter the job market this year, with a quarter of a million more people aged under 25 claiming unemployment benefits since March – with youth unemployment having a long-term impact on jobs and wages.

The Kickstart scheme was announced in July as part of the Chancellor’s Plan for Jobs, which set out the biggest package of support for youth unemployment in decades – including tripling the number of traineeships, incentivising employers to hire more apprentices through a £2,000 payment to employers for every apprentice they hire under the age of 25 and investing in our National Careers Service so people can receive bespoke advice on training and work.

Wages will be paid up to 25 hours per week at the age-relevant National Minimum wage, and pension contributions will be the statutory automatic enrolment minimum contributions.

Three Point Plan for Jobs

Job Retention Scheme - The first phase, which began in March, focused on protection, with one of the largest and most comprehensive economic responses in the world. New Deal Plan for Jobs - The Chancellor’s Plan for Jobs and the PM’s 'New Deal’ will form the second phase of a three-phase strategy to secure the UK’s economic recovery from coronavirus. Spending Review - The third phase will follow in the autumn with a Budget and Spending Review.

There are over 700,000 young people leaving education this year, who will be entering the labour market at an extremely difficult time.

Employees aged 17 were most likely to be furloughed. 65% of employments with a female employee aged 17 were furloughed, the equivalent figure for males was 62%.

Young people are more likely to have been furloughed than the general population (47% compared to 32%).

As of July there were almost 538,000 young people aged 24 and under on UC. That figure increased by a quarter of a million from March to July

The Kickstart Scheme will be open to funding applications from August 2020, and the first jobs will begin in the autumn.

The Kickstart Scheme will be GB-wide, and NI will receive additional funding in respect of the scheme.