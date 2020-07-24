 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

How to give your graduates an edge in the jobs market

Details
Hits: 811

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

One of the key decisions for anyone considering university is whether to opt for an academic or vocational degree. This is easier if you know what you want to do with your life – say, heart surgery or investment banking – or if you have a passion for a specialist subject like Anglo-Saxon poetry. However, vocational degrees offer another distinct advantage – one that needs to be factored into any decision: they prepare students for the world of work.  

This has become increasingly important given the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the jobs market and graduate opportunities. Companies are recruiting fewer entry-level staff and graduates, with some reports suggesting that there are now 100 graduates competing for each role. Nor is there any sign of that coming to an end soon. The Chancellor Rishi Sunak recently predicted that Britain is headed for "one of the most severe recessions this country has ever seen".  

Vocational degrees traditionally offer industry experience through sandwich courses. But right now, higher education needs to prepare all students in different and more imaginative ways to help them get ahead. That’s something we’ve been refining for many years at The London Institute of Banking & Finance with our sector-specific degrees, blended learning and an emphasis on industry exposure.  

The world of work is changing at a rapid pace, and graduates will need to be agile in their thinking and flexible in how they work. They’ll also need to be resilient – to develop coping mechanisms, the ability to learn from failure, and the self-discipline to keep going.  

As we come out of the Covid-19 crisis, our world and our economy will have to adapt to the ‘new normal’. That means companies need people who can strategise and plan, absorb information and analyse data to inform long-term decisions that will have a sustainable impact.  

And because today’s students will have to communicate that strategic thinking, the art of communication is an area where all students – regardless of degree subject – could do with complementary training. For too long in academia, the emphasis has been on getting a point across and winning intellectual arguments, but that kind of training doesn’t help graduates when they enter the world of work. 

We’ve found our students really benefit from the non-verbal communication skills we teach, such as paralinguistics and body language, in addition to the more traditional focus on presentation.   

This feeds directly into the way they interact with senior people in the industry, giving them more confidence when they network, in job interviews, and crucially, when they get into work. We’re proud that 100% of our students are working or in further education within six months of graduating from LIBF, and we strongly believe that exposure to the sector and teaching soft skills is a huge contributing factor to their success.   

Advertisement

Death by PowerPoint, and how to avoid it
FE Voices
Imagine if there never needed to be another death by PowerPoint ever,
Friday thought article - Change of Control / Ownership
FE Voices
We applaud the ESFA for reinforcing this week in their â€˜weekly updat
Looming Mass Unemployment
FE Voices
The Impact So Far... The coronavirus pandemic and associated public he

Education is always evolving, and Covid-19 has taught us that we need to think differently – but not just in the way we use digital technologies. It’s time to update our thinking on the skills our students will need at work – whether they opt for a vocational degree or to follow their passion.  

Hema Tank is Associate Dean at The London Institute of Banking & Finance

You may also be interested in these articles:

Universities Minister speech at Festival of Higher Education
FE Voices
@MichelleDonelan addresses the fifth #HEFestival hosted by @UniOfBucki
Independent Commission on the College of the Future launch People, productivity and place: a new vision for colleges
FE Voices
@CollegeComm - The UK needs a new vision for colleges to drive a green
Post-Nominal Letters: the reputation-enhancing boost apprenticeships need
FE Voices
Earlier this week the Skills Minister, Gillian Keegan, wrote to the Ch
Automation, Covid-19 and the Future of Jobs
FE Voices
Mythbusting #Automation The growing economic crisis is bringing a numb
£5.4 million to help colleges work together to upskill the country
FE Voices
@EducationGovUK - Transforming and building a high quality further edu
Labour launch ’7 Key Tests for Higher Education’ and calls on the Government to help UK universities and students
FE Voices
The @UKLabour Party has called for the Government to meet seven key te
Death by PowerPoint, and how to avoid it
FE Voices
Imagine if there never needed to be another death by PowerPoint ever,
Friday thought article - Change of Control / Ownership
FE Voices
We applaud the ESFA for reinforcing this week in their ‘weekly updat
The coming recession: A lesson from the past
FE Voices
The valuable paper from the Institute for @EmploymtStudies ‘Getting
Low Pay, Flexi-Jobs and Skills-Based Immigration
FE Voices
Before Covid-19 and Brexit Two Big SuccessesThe time period that began
Looming Mass Unemployment
FE Voices
The Impact So Far... The coronavirus pandemic and associated public he
Surviving after Furlough: Declining Sectors and Growing Sectors Post Covid-19
FE Voices
Waiting for economic data to emerge over the past few weeks has been r

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4786)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page