 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The State of Introversion: Will the Lockdown Make 2021 the Year of the Introvert?

Details
Hits: 1259
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
John Hackston, Head of Thought Leadership at The Myers-Briggs Company

With #WorldIntrovertDay 2021 upon us (2 Jan), many are asking: have lockdowns and trends toward remote work shifted the work landscape to favour those with a personality preference for Introversion?

Yes... and no, say the experts at The Myers-Briggs Company, who have been closely studying how the effects of COVID-19, trends such as the ‘always-on’ culture, leadership structure, and other elements of modern work have impacted people based on personality.

The company is exploring “The State of Introversion, 2021” based on several surveys and reports it conducted throughout the past year, and offering advice in four critical areas.

Introverts fare better with lockdowns, but still face significant challenges

Personality type plays a clear role in how remote working affects people on an individual basis. In a recent survey from The Myers-Briggs Company:

  • 83 percent of people with an Introversion preference agreed or strongly agreed with the statement “I enjoy the peace and quiet of working from home”.
  • Less than half agreed or strongly agreed with, “I miss having people around me” (compared to 80 percent of extraversion-oriented respondents) and only a quarter with, “life is too quiet now”.
  • 83 percent of people who prefer Introversion said they would like to keep working from home after the lockdown.

With that said, working from home isn’t necessarily a bed of roses for Introverts. Chartered psychologist and Head of Thought Leadership at The Myers-Briggs Company John Hackston believes that, while introversion-oriented people may generally tend to cope better with solitude, they face a danger in that they may forget to spend time with other people--a behaviour that may have long-term negative effects, and diminish one’s resilience to stress.

Tip: Introversion-oriented workers can’t forget to engage and communicate with colleagues, and their co-workers should remember to include them.

Furthermore, while people who prefer Introversion enjoy a calm, peaceful environment, working from home does not always provide this, particularly if someone is dealing with children who are normally at school (27 percent of employed parents were concerned about managing children due to COVID-19, according to a recent study by GlassDoor*).

Tip: For those who prefer Introversion, setting clear work schedules with time allotted for childcare will help make it easier to stay focused.

Online collaboration offers benefits and pitfalls for Introversion 

Whether consciously or unconsciously, we meet a significant proportion of our interpersonal needs through work. Online collaboration tools like video conferencing and IM enable employees to mitigate this lack of in-person interaction during the lockdown to a degree, but it is critical to remember that these tools may be experienced differently through the lens of personality.

While those who prefer Extraversion may see an impromptu video conference call as a welcome break and may want to engage more through online tools, Introverts might view this as irritating and interruptive. 

Tip: Those with Introversion preferences may need to set boundaries around use of online collaboration tools as well as limit online meetings. But they should also not forget to make time for co-workers--this will be important not only in maintaining important working relationships (particularly with Extraversion-oriented colleagues), but also in maintaining a healthy social balance, and obtaining the necessary external perspectives required for quality work. 

Risk of lost pandemic generation as young people hardest hit by coronavirus crisis
FE Voices
@LearnWorkUK release the Youth Commission Final Report: UNLEASHING TAL
Two-thirds of jobseekers are willing to adapt to the changing jobs market
FE Voices
@ReedCoUK predicts year of movement in 2021 despite pandemic New resea
National Lockdown: School and college buildings to close and exams cancelled for 2021
FE Voices
@BorisJohnson has this evening (4 Jan) announced new national restrict

The persistence of “Always On” work culture challenges Introverts

Even before COVID-19 corporate culture was starting to blur the lines between work and home, and a study on the ‘Always On” culture from The Myers-Briggs Company showed a third of participants unable to switch off mentally, and 1 in 5 mentally exhausted. Additional research on workplace trends links overlap between work and home life to increased stress, decreased performance, low satisfaction with family life, poorer health, reduced life satisfaction and decline in sleep quality. The impact of this may be felt keenly by those that prefer Introversion who, according to the ‘Always On’ study, tend to prefer more space between work and home life.

Tip: As recently asserted in Harvard Business Review, those who prefer Introversion should be sure to recharge by giving themselves adequate time for reflection, and establishing quiet spots at home.

Introverts still under-represented in leadership, but there’s a path forward

While 56.8 percent of global workers prefer Introversion, only 39 percent of senior leaders in the U.S. do. This imbalance may be due in part to the tendency among people who prefer Extraversion to think out loud and talk more frequently, which can be interpreted as confidence.

Tip: In work cultures that favour extraverted behaviours, those with introverted preferences may need to demonstrate their confidence in their ideas by flexing their behaviour in more extraverted ways. For instance, they may want to come to meetings more thoroughly prepared so that they feel comfortable asserting their opinions and ideas. Or, they may look for alternate ways to express their knowledge and expertise, such as written channels.

Interestingly, a brand new report titled “The Covid-19 Crisis: Personality and Perception”, found that senior staff expressed higher levels of stress and greater concerns about COVID-19. Managers are more likely to have an Extraversion preference than are non-managers. Employees preferring Introversion, therefore, may deal with more stressed out Extraverted management. This may be a challenge, but it also may be an opportunity to provide emotional support and demonstrate value to their organization.

John Hackston, Head of Thought Leadership at The Myers-Briggs Company

*COVID-19 & Employee Sentiment on Changing Workforce (March 23, 2020)

You may also be interested in these articles:

Risk of lost pandemic generation as young people hardest hit by coronavirus crisis
FE Voices
@LearnWorkUK release the Youth Commission Final Report: UNLEASHING TAL
Two-thirds of jobseekers are willing to adapt to the changing jobs market
FE Voices
@ReedCoUK predicts year of movement in 2021 despite pandemic New resea
How technology is driving the professionalisation of sport in UK colleges
FE Voices
The increased presence of technology within college sport is proving b
Government’s latest January return plans for university students
FE Voices
In a statement to the House of Commons this afternoon (30 Dec) , the S
£78 million in funding to support schools and colleges with mass asymptomatic testing costs
FE Voices
The updated publication of @EducationGovUK's testing handbook for seco
Sector Response as UK and EU agree Brexit Deal
FE Voices
#Brexit - Future collaboration will help UK and EU deliver shared envi
New £100M Turing scheme launched - new global scheme will replace Erasmus+ participation post-EU exit
FE Voices
New Turing scheme to support thousands of students to study and work a
Three AELP members receive MBEs in the 2021 New Year’s Honours
FE Voices
@AELPUK members Nicki Hay @TrainingEstio, Sharron Robbie @FlipflopRobb
National Lockdown: School and college buildings to close and exams cancelled for 2021
FE Voices
@BorisJohnson has this evening (4 Jan) announced new national restrict
Effective Tips on How to Make Your Job Easier
FE Voices
Often, people spend a lot of time thinking about work than anything el
A silver lining of the COVID-19 pandemic is the development and adoption of new learning and testing tools
FE Voices
“Let’s stave off another crisis in UK schools and universities in
Connectivity and Cooperation: Bringing about genuine change, with education as a driver of social mobility
FE Voices
Neil Birch reflects on the lessons he gained from participating in FED

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 2 hours 46 minutes ago

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation on coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the...

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation on coronavirus and announces that all primary and secondary schools and colleges are to move to...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 2 hours 47 minutes ago

National Lockdown: School and college buildings to close and exams cancelled for 2021. Sector Response, comments fr… https://t.co/rUAcVmujRf
View Original Tweet

Education and Training Foundation (ETF)
Education and Training Foundation (ETF) has published a new article: T Level route specific support available now 7 hours 45 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5204)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page