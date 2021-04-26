 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Hartlepool, Durham and Hull face biggest challenges in levelling up for young people from disadvantaged backgrounds

Details
Hits: 406
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Seaton Carew Beach, Seaton Carew, Hartlepool, UK

@ImpetusPEF - Hartlepool, Durham and Hull face the biggest challenges for levelling up for young people from disadvantaged backgrounds  

  • Impetus data set reveals the areas with the widest ‘employment gap’ between rich and poor, leaving thousands of young people locked out of the labour market
  • New data gives the fullest picture yet of young people not in education, employment or training (NEET) across England, giving NEET rates by disadvantage and qualification level in every local authority
  • The latest data shows that 36% of young people from disadvantaged backgrounds in Hartlepool were NEET, and 34% in Durham and Hull

A new online data map today reveals for the first time the areas in which young people from disadvantaged backgrounds are most likely to be out of work.

The landmark data tool, published by youth charity Impetus, breaks down NEET rates by disadvantage and qualification level in every local authority. It shows that 36% of young people from disadvantaged backgrounds in Hartlepool were NEET, and 34% in Durham and Hull compared to a national average of 25%, and a low in Leicestershire of 12%.

The data formed the basis of the ground-breaking set of Impetus Youth Jobs Gap reports, which found that poorer children are twice as likely to be out of work later in life than their wealthier peers, even if they achieve the same grades.

With employment for under 25s at a record low of 3.43 million as we emerge from the pandemic, the government must prioritise young people in its ‘levelling up’ agenda or risk locking tens of thousands of them out of the labour market.

Local authorities and government officials can use the data to help inform and prioritise targeted interventions. Charities and organisations can use the data to strengthen their funding applications, including for the Community Renewal Fund which is making £220 million of government funding available for 100 priority areas across the UK. The fund will run until March 2022 as the European Social Fund which provided vital support for young people not in education, employment or training, comes to an end.

Eleanor Harrison, CEO of Impetus said: “It’s never been more vital to support young people falling through the cracks in the system. This data can help the sector close the ‘employment gap’ for young people in their local area. 

“The prioritisation of issues and funding must be evidence based and local, and the Community Renewal Fund is an opportunity to really target support. Only by prioritising young people from disadvantaged backgrounds will we see any ‘levelling up’ by the government.”

Government white paper on adult education and skills is a missed opportunity
FE Voices
Rather than just another statement of good intentions, what is needed
More people would prefer their children to learn a trade than go to university
FE Voices
More people (48%) would prefer their child to get a vocational qualifi
From apprentice to member of the green apprenticeships advisory panel
FE Voices
By now, you may have heard about the Instituteâ€™s new green apprentic

You may also be interested in these articles:

Consultation launched to create new flexible apprenticeships (flexi-job Apprenticeship scheme)
FE Voices
Consultation launched to create new #FlexiApprenticeships The flexi-jo
Further education and skills handbook changes: what you need to know
FE Voices
Paul Joyce, @Ofstednews Deputy Director for Further Education and Skil
Government white paper on adult education and skills is a missed opportunity
FE Voices
Rather than just another statement of good intentions, what is needed
More people would prefer their children to learn a trade than go to university
FE Voices
More people (48%) would prefer their child to get a vocational qualifi
From apprentice to member of the green apprenticeships advisory panel
FE Voices
By now, you may have heard about the Institute’s new green apprentic
Supreme Court ruling could save Colleges and Universities millions in VAT
FE Voices
A @UKSupremeCourt ruling means that organisations such as Universities
Out of the dark and into the light of End-point assessment
FE Voices
It was quite comfortable sitting on the fence watching, as the first a
How we expect universities and colleges to tackle harassment and sexual misconduct
FE Voices
The Office for Students (@OfficeStudents) today (19 Apr) called for
Employer Hiring Activity is Picking up as UK’s Lockdown Starts to Ease
FE Voices
Throughout the last year, we've been tracking how the labour market ha
£10 to £15bn funding boost needed for education recovery, says new report
FE Voices
@BorisJohnson’s pupil catch up pledge: New analysis released today [
Planned ‘clawback’ of adult education funding puts recovery plans in jeopardy
FE Voices
Government’s recovery plans in jeopardy because of cuts to adult tra
EDSK: A-levels, BTECs and T-levels should be replaced by a ‘Baccalaureate’
FE Voices
@EDSKthinktank - A-levels, BTECs and T-levels should be replaced by a

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Ruth Peterson
Ruth Peterson has published a new article: Bradford College shortlisted at the TES FE Awards 2021 12 hours 41 minutes ago
Mariam Hanna
Mariam Hanna has published a new article: Applaud partners with Workato to deliver seamless personalised employee experiences 14 hours 12 minutes ago
Ruth Peterson
Ruth Peterson has published a new article: New status cymbals as college receives upgraded drum kit 14 hours 58 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5628)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page