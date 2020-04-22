GoBubble, the leader in building safer, healthier and kinder digital communities, announces that it has appointed fintech veteran John Lloyd as chief marketing officer. John joins from ClearlySo, Europe’s leading impact investment bank, where he led marketing for the past four years.

John brings a tremendous amount of product and marketing experience to GoBubble. At ClearlySo, he built the marketing function and secured the firm’s brand position as a leader in impact investing in Europe. Prior to that, he spent eight years in senior product strategy and marketing roles at Sequoia Capital-backed fintech leader Traiana, which exited in a trade sale to ICAP, launching innovative technology products for the capital markets and helping build the company into one of the world’s largest processors of over-the counter-trade data.

With the covid-19 pandemic negatively impacting communities and closing schools around the world, GoBubble has seen a surge in new registrations and interest from companies looking to deploy safer digital communities for their audiences. Using a combination of advanced security checks, proprietary real-time content moderation powered by AI and biometric age verification, GoBubble successfully creates a safer, healthier and kinder digital community for children.

John Lloyd, chief marketing officer of GoBubble, commented:

“I’m really excited to be joining GoBubble as CMO during a period of tremendous growth. There is nothing more positively impactful on society than protecting the safety, security and wellbeing of our children. And providing safer, healthier and kinder digital communities for kids, parents and teachers has never been more needed, especially during covid-19.”

Further commenting, Henry Platten, co-founder and chief executive of GoBubble:

“We are delighted to have someone of John’s calibre joining us at this very important time. With disruption caused by the pandemic further exacerbating what were already significant online safety and security concerns with children, we are now looking to rapidly scale the business to meet the surge in demand.”

John is also an active member of ClearlySo’s angel network, the UK’s leading group of high-net-worth individuals focused on creating social and environmental impact alongside financial return

