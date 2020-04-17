Find out what the role of an external expert involves and how to apply, and current experts can find information on renewing their contracts.

Are you looking for a new challenge? Would you like to add experience to your CV?

We are looking for people to join us as external experts to help with our work on qualifications and assessments for GCSEs, A levels, a wide range of vocational and technical qualifications and new apprenticeship end-point assessments.

External experts are invaluable to the work we do to ensure the qualifications we regulate are fit for purpose ensuring that the right things can be assessed in a consistent way.

Who can be an external expert?

We are looking for people from a wide range of different backgrounds.

You might:

  • be a teacher, practitioner, assessor, examiner or an academic
  • have extensive skills and experience in a particular industry

All applications are evaluated against the eligibility criteria set out in the Person specification (PDF, 147KB, 5 pages). All new applicants must undergo satisfactory reference and identity checks and accept our Terms and Conditions (PDF, 350KB, 23 pages) prior to being appointed as an external expert.

How we make use of your expertise

There are lots of ways we might ask you to contribute. For example, we might ask you to:

  • comment on the content of qualifications and the quality of their assessments
  • provide specialist opinion, professional insight or industry expertise on a specific theme
  • become involved in large scale projects where qualifications are being developed, or respond to ad hoc queries
  • contribute to research projects

To see who is currently advising us, please download our current List of external experts (ODS, 37.1KB).

If appointed as an external expert, you will be contracted as an independent contractor to carry out specific projects and assignments on an ad-hoc basis over a 3 year period. We expect you to complete assignments to a high standard. You will receive feedback following the completion of each assignment in the following areas:

  • quality of work
  • working independently
  • working to time
  • working to specification
  • professionalism

Why should I apply?

This is a great opportunity to:

  • use your professional expertise to help shape and improve the education system
  • be involved in crucial pieces of work that will benefit learners
  • gain an insight into how qualifications are regulated
  • be a representative for your subject or industry

Will I be paid?

The pay for each assignment is set by the manager commissioning the work, with each assignment individually appraised based on the completion time. The rate will be communicated with you prior to any work you are commissioned to undertake. 

How to apply?

Before applying, make sure you read the Terms and Conditions (PDF, 350KB, 23 pages) and the Privacy statement (PDF, 115KB, 4 pages).

To apply please complete the new applicant form on the External Expert Gateway.We recommend that you use Google Chrome to access the external expert gateway.

The application process is open all year round, but we sometimes highlight specific subject areas and sectors where we are particularly looking for external experts.

We are currently looking for experts with experience in the following areas. These experts may be asked to work on specific assignments which may include reviewing and commenting on apprenticeship end point assessments.

Advertisement

Coronavirus (COVID-19): financial support for education, early years and childrenâ€™s social care
Resources
Funding and financial support available for education, childcare and c
Co-ordinated admissions 2021: series 17 files
Resources
Files for the electronic transfer of 2021 co-ordinated admissions data
Official development assistance (ODA): DfE spending statement
Resources
A statement on the Department for Educationâ€™s (DfE) contribution to

Clicking on the area of expertise will show you the apprenticeship standard for that area.

To see the full list of apprenticeship end point assessments in which we are involved, see the confirmed Ofqual quality-assured apprenticeship end point assessments.

We’re also looking for applications from people with professional or academic experience of qualifications at Levels 1 and 2 in:

  • land-based studies
  • architecture
  • designing and planning the built environment
  • retail business
  • event operations
  • graphic design
  • child development

Current experts

Renewing your contract

Sixty days before your 3 year contract as an external expert ends, you will receive an email notification to invite you to log on to the External Expert Gateway and complete a renewal application.

If you have received an email notification inviting you to renew your contract, please complete the renewal form by logging on to the gateway. We recommend that you use Google Chrome to access it.

Published 29 March 2018
Last updated 17 April 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added updated link to person specification.

  2. Updated page in detail, removing links and simplifying language. Updated current list of external experts.

  3. Updated terms and conditions.

  4. Refreshed information on how to access the External Experts Gateway.

  5. List of external experts updated.

  6. Information on contract renewal process updated.

  7. List of external experts updated.

  8. Updated the list of qualifications for which we are seeking experts.

  9. List of external experts updated.

  10. Changed details of the type of experts we are looking to recruit.

  11. Updated the person specification and factsheet.

  12. List of external experts updated.

  13. List of external experts updated.

  14. List of external experts updated.

  15. List of external experts updated.

  16. List of external experts updated.

  17. List of external experts updated.

  18. List of external experts updated.

  19. List of external experts updated.

  20. Updated external experts fact sheet and stages of recruitment document.

  21. List of external experts updated.

  22. Changed details of the type of experts we are looking to recruit.

  23. List of external experts updated.

  24. List of external experts updated.

  25. List of external experts updated

  26. Terms and conditions updated

  27. List of current subject experts updated.

  28. List of subject experts updated.

  29. List of current subject experts updated.

  30. Areas of expertise updated to include teaching assistant, learning mentor and senior healthcare support worker. List of current subject experts updated.

  31. Updated video link and reordered documentation.

  32. Updated list of external subject experts.

  33. Updated list of external subject experts.

  34. Updated list of subject experts.

  35. Updated Ofqual's external experts list

  36. Updated list of subject experts provided; list of required expertise revised to add recruitment roles and remove BSL and trade suppliers.

  37. Added a video explaining the work of an expert, a factsheet and a promotional leaflet.

  38. Added a list of specialisms where we are currently looking to recruit experts.

  39. Updated person specification added and changes made to how we make use of your expertise.

  40. Updated list of external experts added

  41. Updated terms and conditions

  42. Update to attached terms and conditions. Schedule 2e updated to state our obligation to publish details of any contract over £10k. Minor typos fixed.

  43. Updated list of experts

  44. Updated terms and conditions added.

  45. Updated the list of experts.

  46. Added revised terms and conditions doc

  47. First published.

Contents