The course directory contains information on courses offered by learning providers who are contracted with the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA).

Documents

ESFA course directory: March 2021

ZIP, 8.61MB

ESFA: course directory February 2021

ZIP, 7.79MB

ESFA: course directory January 2021

ZIP, 7.9MB

ESFA: course directory December 2020

ZIP, 7.38MB

ESFA: course directory November 2020

ZIP, 6.56MB

ESFA: course directory October 2020

ZIP, 5.63MB

ESFA: course directory September 2020

ZIP, 10MB

ESFA: course directory August 2020

ZIP, 10.6MB

ESFA: course directory April 2020

ZIP, 31.4MB

ESFA: course directory March 2020

ZIP, 31.4MB

ESFA: course directory February 2020

ZIP, 31.5MB

ESFA: course directory January 2020

ZIP, 31.5MB

ESFA: course directory December 2019

ZIP, 32.2MB

ESFA: course directory November 2019

ZIP, 32.6MB

ESFA: course directory October 2019

ZIP, 33.9MB

ESFA: course directory September 2019

ZIP, 33.9MB

ESFA: course directory August 2019

ZIP, 35.5MB

ESFA: course directory July 2019

ZIP, 34.8MB

ESFA: course directory June 2019

ZIP, 34.3MB

ESFA: course directory May 2019

ZIP, 34.5MB

ESFA: course directory April 2019

ZIP, 34.6MB

ESFA: course directory March 2019

ZIP, 34.5MB

ESFA: course directory January 2019

ZIP, 34.4MB

ESFA: course directory December 2018

ZIP, 34.8MB

ESFA: course directory November 2018

ZIP, 34.9MB

ESFA: course directory September 2018

ZIP, 37.3MB

ESFA: course directory August 2018

ZIP, 36.9MB

ESFA: course directory July 2018

ZIP, 36.3MB

ESFA: course directory June 2018

ZIP, 36.3MB

ESFA: course directory May 2018

ZIP, 34.7MB

ESFA: course directory March 2018

ZIP, 34.2MB

ESFA: course directory February 2018

ZIP, 34.4MB

ESFA: course directory January 2018

ZIP, 34.4MB

ESFA: course directory December 2017

ZIP, 34.9MB

ESFA: course directory November 2017

ZIP, 34.9MB

ESFA: course directory October 2017

ZIP, 35.8MB

ESFA: course directory September 2017

ZIP, 37.4MB

ESFA: course directory August 2017

ZIP, 37.5MB

ESFA: course directory July 2017

ZIP, 36.1MB

ESFA: course directory June 2017

ZIP, 35.6MB

ESFA: course directory April 2017

ZIP, 33MB

ESFA: course directory March 2017

ZIP, 32.5MB

SFA: course directory February 2017

ZIP, 32.8MB

SFA: course directory January 2017

ZIP, 33.5MB

SFA: course directory December 2016

ZIP, 33.5MB

SFA: course directory November 2016

ZIP, 33.1MB

SFA: course directory October 2016

ZIP, 32.8MB

SFA: course directory September 2016

ZIP, 32.6MB

SFA: course directory August 2016

ZIP, 33MB

SFA: course directory July 2016

ZIP, 30.7MB

SFA: course directory June 2016

ZIP, 30.3MB

SFA: course directory May 2016

ZIP, 30.3MB

SFA: course directory April 2016

ZIP, 30.7MB

SFA: course directory March 2016

ZIP, 29.3MB

SFA: course directory February 2016

ZIP, 27MB

SFA: course directory January 2016

ZIP, 27.3MB

SFA: course directory December 2015

ZIP, 27.6MB

SFA: course directory November 2015

ZIP, 27.8MB

SFA: course directory October 2015

ZIP, 27MB

SFA: course directory September 2015

ZIP, 23.2MB

SFA: course directory August 2015

ZIP, 22.3MB

SFA: course directory July 2015

ZIP, 22MB

SFA: course directory June 2015

ZIP, 20.3MB

SFA: course directory May 2015

ZIP, 20.1MB

SFA: course directory April 2015

ZIP, 22.4MB

SFA: course directory March 2015

ZIP, 24MB

SFA: course directory February 2015

ZIP, 24.7MB

SFA: course directory January 2015

ZIP, 26.1MB

SFA: course directory December 2014

ZIP, 39.5MB

SFA: course directory November 2014

ZIP, 34.6MB

SFA: course directory October 2014

ZIP, 39.9MB

Details

The course directory contains information from over 900 organisations including colleges, training providers and local education authorities. The file is updated monthly.

Courses featured include adult further education, adult community learning, apprenticeships, courses that are co-funded by the European Social Fund, and courses aimed at people aged 16 to 18.

You can find further information about the course directory, and the format and structure of the data on the provider portal.

Published 12 September 2014
Last updated 30 April 2021 + show all updates

  1. We have published the ESFA course directory: March 2021.

  2. We have published the ESFA: course directory February 2021.

  3. We have published the ESFA course directory January 2021.

  4. We have published the ESFA course directory for December 2020.

  5. We have published the ESFA course directory for November 2020.

  6. We have published the ESFA course directory for October 2020.

  7. We have published the ESFA: course directory September 2020.

  8. We have published the ESFA course directory for August 2020.

  9. We have published the course directories for November and December 2019, and January, February, March and April 2020.

  10. We have added the ESFA course directories for September and October 2019.

  11. We have published the ESFA course directories for July and August 2019.

  12. We have published the ESFA course directories for March, April, May and June 2019.

  13. We have published the November, December and January ESFA course directories.

  14. Added ESFA: course directory September 2018.

  15. Added ESFA: course directory August 2018

  16. June and July files added.

  17. Added updated files.

  18. ESFA course directories for December 2017 and January 2018 uploaded on 30 January 2018.

  19. ESFA course directories for October and November uploaded on 27 November 2017.

  20. Course directories for August and September uploaded on 10 October 2017.

  21. March, April, June and July 2017 course directories uploaded on 1 August 2017.

  22. SFA course directory February 2017 uploaded on 3 March 2017.

  23. SFA course directory January 2017 uploaded on 9 February 2017.

  24. SFA course directory December 2016 uploaded on 19 January 2017.

  25. SFA course directory November 2016 uploaded on 5 December 2016.

  26. SFA course directory October 2016 uploaded on 3 November 2016.

  27. SFA course directory September 2016 uploaded on 3 October 2016.

  28. SFA course directory August 2016 uploaded on 8 September 2016.

  29. SFA course directory July 2016 uploaded on 22 July 2016.

  30. SFA course directory June 2016 uploaded on 5 July 2016.

  31. SFA: course directory May 2016 uploaded on 1 June 2016.

  32. SFA course directory April 2016 uploaded on 12 May 2016.

  33. SFA course directory March 2016 uploaded on 5 April 2016.

  34. SFA course directory February 2016 uploaded on 17 February.

  35. SFA course directory January 2016 uploaded on February 2 2016.

  36. SFA course directory December 2015 uploaded on 05 January 2016.

  37. SFA course directory November 2015 uploaded on 25 November.

  38. SFA course directory October 2015 uploaded on 02 November 2015.

  39. SFA course directory September 2015 uploaded on 02 October 2015.

  40. SFA: course directory August 2015 uploaded on 7 September 2015.

  41. SFA: course directory July 2015 uploaded on 14 August 2015.

  42. SFA: course directory June 2015 uploaded on 07 June 2015.

  43. SFA: courses directory May 2015 uploaded on 18 June 2015.

  44. SFA course directory April 2015 uploaded on 19 May 2015.

  45. SFA: course directories for January, February and March 2015 uploaded on 1 April 2015.

  46. SFA: corse directory December 2014 uploaded on 6 February 2015.

  47. SFA: course directory November 2014 uploaded 1 December 2014.

  48. Course directory October 2014 uploaded 6 October 2014

  49. First published.