Membership structure, draft agendas and notes of meetings for the East of England and north-east London headteacher board.
East of England and north-east London headteacher board: membership
Draft meeting agenda: 24 September 2020
PDF, 152KB, 2 pages
Notes of meeting: 16 July 2020
PDF, 169KB, 5 pages
Draft meeting agenda: 16 July 2020
PDF, 189KB, 2 pages
Notes of meeting: 25 June 2020
PDF, 167KB, 5 pages
Draft meeting agenda: 25 June 2020
PDF, 188KB, 2 pages
Notes of meeting: 21 May 2020
PDF, 200KB, 5 pages
Draft meeting agenda: 21 May 2020
PDF, 142KB, 2 pages
Notes of meeting: 23 April 2020
PDF, 239KB, 5 pages
Draft meeting agenda: 19 March 2020
PDF, 93.5KB, 2 pages
Notes of meeting: 27 February 2020
PDF, 133KB, 4 pages
Draft meeting agenda: 27 February 2020
Notes of meeting: 23 January 2020
PDF, 153KB, 13 pages
Draft meeting agenda: 23 January 2020
Draft meeting agenda: 21 November 2019
Record of meeting: 17 October 2019
PDF, 144KB, 5 pages
Draft agenda for meeting: 17 October 2019
Draft agenda for meeting: 19 September 2019
PDF, 101KB, 2 pages
The board’s role is to support Regional Schools Commissioner, Sue Baldwin. You can read more about the responsibilities of headteacher boards.
Draft agendas
We aim to publish these at least 10 working days before a headteacher board meeting takes place and are available on this webpage for the current and previous academic year.
Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, we were unable to publish a draft agenda for the 23 April 2020 meeting. The notes of meeting will be published on this webpage.
Notes of meeting
These record the board’s discussions and are available on this webpage for the current and previous academic year. We aim to publish these within 6 weeks of the meeting taking place.
Documents for previous academic years from September 2014
These are available at the National Archives.
