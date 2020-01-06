Brand guidelines and logos for employers and training providers to use on marketing materials promoting apprenticeships.

National Apprenticeship Week 2020: toolkit for teachers PDF , 645KB, 8 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

National Apprenticeship Week 2020: toolkit for parents PDF , 643KB, 8 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

National Apprenticeship Week 2020: toolkit for apprentices PDF , 584KB, 6 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

National Apprenticeship Week 2020: toolkit for employers PDF , 587KB, 6 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Fire It Up campaign toolkit PDF , 1010KB, 22 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

National Apprenticeship Service brand guidelines PDF , 1.67MB, 35 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeships logo - black JPEG, 96.7KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeships logo - white PNG , 851KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Celebratory events toolkit PDF , 60KB, 2 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

If you require the apprenticeships logo in another format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

We have a number of factsheets and leaflets for you to download and use:

Hosting your own celebratory events for apprentices such as awards and graduation-style ceremonies is a great way to showcase their success and show pride in your employees. Our celebratory events toolkit contains simple steps that will ensure the highlights from your event reach the widest audience possible.

There are a large selection of photographs on our Flickr page which may be useful for your promotional activity.

There are a number of videos available to support your promotional activity on our YouTube channel.

If you are wanting the Education and Skills Funding Agency logo, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with intended use and UKPRN number.

We have published supporting materials to help you promote National Apprenticeship Week 2019 (NAW 2019). The materials include supporters guides for apprentices, employers and stakeholders. You can also find NAW 2019 logos.

6 January 2020 We have published a new Fire It Up campaign toolkit and new Fire It Up campaign assets. 19 December 2019 We have published toolkits and logos for NAW 2020. 7 October 2019 We have updated the Fire It Up campaign toolkit and the assets link. 29 August 2019 We have updated our Fire It Up communication toolkit and the Fire It Up campaign assets. 14 February 2019 We have published the National Apprenticeship Week 2019 logos. 17 January 2019 We've uploaded the new Fire It Up apprenticeship campaign toolkit. 6 August 2018 Added a toolkit containing key tips about how to make the most of your apprentice celebration events. 2 July 2018 First published.

