Early years foundation stage profile (EYFSP) results for the 2018 to 2019 academic year, at national and local authority level.
EYFSP 2019: text
PDF, 554KB, 13 pages
EYFSP 2019: tables
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 427KB
EYFSP 2019: underlying data
ZIP, 2.65MB
EYFSP 2019: technical document
PDF, 572KB, 14 pages
EYFSP 2019: pre-release access list
HTML
EYFSP pupil characteristics 2019: Table 1
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 175KB
EYFSP pupil characteristics 2019: underlying data
ZIP, 4MB
EYFSP pupil characteristics 2019: technical document
PDF, 263KB, 15 pages
EYFSP pupil characteristics 2019: pre-release access list
HTML
This publication covers the:
- percentage of children achieving each assessment rating in the early learning goals
- percentage of children achieving at least the expected level in the prime areas of learning and in the specific areas of literacy and mathematics (a good level of development)
- average total points score across all the early learning goals (the supporting measure)
- percentage of children achieving at least the expected level within the communication and language, and literacy areas of learning
The additional tables have been published as underlying data. Use the metadata file to help understand how to use the files. We have also published an Excel table ‘Table 1: Achievement in early years foundation stage profile (EYFSP) teacher assessments by pupil characteristics’.
A full time series of underlying data files back to 2013 will be published by Friday 20 December 2019 and added to the existing publication page.
The changes to the way we are publishing our statistics are in advance of our move to using the new Explore Education Statistics dissemination platform.
The Explore Education Statistics platform will comprise 3 main aspects for users: release pages, a table tool and downloadable files. Release pages will replace what has previously been produced in a PDF format, providing an interactive HTML page that allows users to easily engage with the information they’re interested in. The table tool will provide a user-friendly way to explore the underlying data behind a publication, allowing users to select the breakdowns of data they’re interested in. The created tables can then be downloaded as CSV files, or saved as a permanent URL for sharing. Complete underlying data files for the publication will also be downloadable in CSV format, now provided with a consistent structure across all publications for ease of analysis. Each of these underlying data files will also include a time series of data from previous releases.
We plan to publish the EYFSP additional tables in the new platform by the end of January 2020.
The additional tables provide national and local-authority-level information on EYFSP attainment by pupil characteristics, specifically:
- gender
- ethnicity
- eligibility for free school meals
- special educational needs
- English as a first language
- month of birth (national level information only)
- deprived areas
Published 17 October 2019
Last updated 31 January 2020 + show all updates
Clarified explanation: the additional tables provide month of birth data at national level only. No data has changed.
Updated 2 EYFSP pupil characteristics 2019: underlying data files. Rounding corrected for London in 'EYFSP_LA_1_key_measures_additional_tables_2018_2019'. Error corrected for term of birth data in 'EYFSP_National_4_ELG_additional_tables_2018_2019'.
Isles of Scilly ‘total’ value corrected to ‘FSM’ for Mathematics. This table is in the file called 'EYFSP_LA_2_com_lit_maths_additional_tables_2018_2019', found in the zip file attachment 'EYFSP pupil characteristics 2019: underlying data'.
Typo corrected in underlying data file 'EYFSP_LA_1_key_measures_additional_tables_2018_2019'.
Added additional documents to provide information on early years foundation stage profile attainment by pupil characteristics.
First published.