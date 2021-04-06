Approved 16 to 18 qualifications, discount codes and point scores for reporting in the 2018 to 2023 school and college performance tables.

16 to 18 discounting guidance (2019)

Ref: DfE-00226-2019PDF, 194KB, 11 pages

16 to 18 qualifications and discount codes: 2018 to 2023 performance tables

ODS, 375KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

16 to 18 qualifications and discount codes: 2018 to 2023 performance tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 512KB

Performance points for qualifications counting in the 16 to 18 performance tables 2021

ODS, 182KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Performance points for qualifications counting in the 16 to 18 performance tables 2021

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 274KB

Details

This information is for:

  • awarding organisations
  • schools
  • colleges

This page contains information about qualifications, discount codes and point scores for the school and college performance tables.

We use discount codes to ensure that a single course of study is credited only once in the school performance tables. The discounting guidance describes how we do this.

We use performance points to compare qualifications of different levels, sizes and grading structures. The points assigned to each qualification are shown in the point scores document. Read our guidance on performance points for more information on how performance points are determined.

Published 12 October 2017
Last updated 6 April 2021 + show all updates

  1. Replaced '16 to 18 qualifications and discount codes: 2018 to 2022 performance tables' with '16 to 18 qualifications and discount codes: 2018 to 2023 performance tables'. Replaced ‘Performance points for qualifications counting in the 16 to 18 performance tables 2019’ with ‘Performance points for qualifications counting in the 16 to 18 performance tables 2021’.

  2. Updated '16 to 18 qualifications and discount codes: 2018 to 2022 performance tables' to add missing data in 'A level in a facilitating subject’.

  3. Replaced '16 to 18 qualifications and discount codes: 2018 to 2021 performance tables' with '16 to 18 qualifications and discount codes: 2018 to 2022 performance tables' .

  4. Updated to show changes to qualification details and new decisions on inclusions.

  5. Updated 16 to 18 discounting guidance for 2019.

  6. Updated 16 to 18 qualifications and discount codes: 2018 to 2021 performance tables

  7. Updated 'Performance points for qualifications counting in the 16 to 18 performance tables' for 2019.

  8. Added an updated version of the 16 to 18 qualifications and discount codes.

  9. Updated '16 to 18 discounting guidance' for 2018.

  10. Updated '16 to 18 qualifications and discount codes: 2018 to 2020 performance tables'.

  11. Updated documents '16 to 18 qualifications and discount codes: 2018 to 2020 performance tables' and 'Performance points for qualifications counting in the 16 to 18 performance tables 2018'.

  12. Updated '16 to 18 qualifications and discount codes: 2018 to 2020 performance tables'.

  13. Added the updated documents 'Performance points for qualifications counting in the 16 to 18 performance tables 2018'.

  14. Updated 16 to 18 qualifications and discount codes: 2018 to 2020 performance tables

  15. Updated '16 to 18 qualifications and discount codes' to include information for 2020.

  16. Guidance updated to take into account the 16 to 18 performance tables for 2017.

  17. First published.