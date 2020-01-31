What you need to do if you want to start higher education in the EU.

There are actions you’ll need to take if you’re planning to study in the EU .

Doing part of your course in the EU

Talk to your higher education provider or visit the UCAS website if you’re thinking about studying part of your course in the EU . Your higher education provider will be able to talk you through your options.

You can also check:

You may be eligible for student finance if you’re enrolled on a course in England and want to do part of your course in the EU .

Contact your relevant student funding body if you’re from Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.

Applying for Erasmus+

Erasmus+ is the EU funding programme for education, youth, training and sport.

You can apply for a placement through your home institution, who will be able to talk you through Erasmus+ and any other schemes you might be eligible for.

Speak to your home institution for further information and to discuss a placement.

Doing your whole course abroad

You will not be eligible for financial support from Student Finance England if you’re enrolled on a course wholly provided abroad.

Contact your relevant funding body if you’re from Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.

Ask the course provider’s admissions office about any funding schemes, bursaries or scholarships you can apply for.

You can also check:

