Outcome of a January 2020 hearing. Panel decision and reasons on behalf of the Secretary of State for Education.
No order made Ms Sadiqa Ali
PDF, 150KB, 16 pages
The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.
Teacher’s name: Ms Sadiqa Ali
Location teacher worked: Leicester, east midlands
Date of professional conduct panel: 23 to 24 January 2020
Outcome type: No order made
Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Ms Sadiqa Ali, formerly employed in Leicester, east midlands.
The proceedings were held at Cheylesmore House, 5 Quinton Rd, Coventry CV1 2WT at 9.30am on 23 to 24 January 2020.
Teacher misconduct
