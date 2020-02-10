Assessment framework specification files for software suppliers developing management information systems (MIS).
A comp 2020
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 60.2KB
A subj 2020
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 31.2KB
A type 2020
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 14KB
These files are for suppliers developing software that will help local authorities, schools and academies to electronically submit 2020 assessment data using their MIS.
The files specify the framework against which teachers assess pupils’ attainment in the national curriculum. For each key stage or year group, they specify the:
- subjects
- subject components or attainment targets (for example, reading and writing are components of English)
- nature of assessment
- possible outcomes
The framework also includes special educational needs criteria. The assessment component files include:
- A comp - the main assessment component file which contains all valid parameters
- A subj - containing the subject codes and descriptions
- A type - giving access to the codes and descriptions of all assessment methods