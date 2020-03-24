Guidance and advice about coronavirus (COVID-19) in educational settings for staff, parents and carers, pupils and students.
This guidance is to help schools and other educational settings provide advice for staff, parents and carers, pupils and students about coronavirus (COVID-19).
It includes information about:
- educational provision for vulnerable children and children of key workers
- the closure of educational settings
- free school meals arrangements
- the cancellation of GCSEs, AS and A levels
- travel guidance for educational settings
Documents
- COVID-19: school closures
- Guidance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): early years and childcare closures
- Guidance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): guidance on vulnerable children and young people
- Guidance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): maintaining educational provision
- Guidance
- Closure of educational settings: information for parents and carers
- Guidance
- COVID-19: free school meals guidance
- Guidance
- COVID-19: guidance for educational settings
- Guidance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): guidance on isolation for residential educational settings
- Guidance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): cancellation of GCSEs, AS and A levels in 2020
- Guidance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): travel advice for educational settings
- Guidance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): apprenticeship programme response
- Guidance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): maintaining further education provision
- Guidance
Last updated 24 March 2020 + show all updates
Added 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): early years and childcare closures'.
Added 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): apprenticeship programme response' and 'Coronavirus (COVID-19) maintaining further education provision'.
Added 'COVID-19: school closures' and 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): guidance on vulnerable children and young people'.
Added 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): guidance on isolation for residential educational settings'.
Added 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): travel advice for educational settings'.
Added 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): cancellation of GCSEs, AS and A levels'.
First published.
Advertisement