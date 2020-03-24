Guidance and advice about coronavirus (COVID-19) in educational settings for staff, parents and carers, pupils and students.

This guidance is to help schools and other educational settings provide advice for staff, parents and carers, pupils and students about coronavirus (COVID-19).

It includes information about:

educational provision for vulnerable children and children of key workers

the closure of educational settings

free school meals arrangements

the cancellation of GCSEs, AS and A levels

travel guidance for educational settings

24 March 2020 Added 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): early years and childcare closures'. 23 March 2020 Added 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): apprenticeship programme response' and 'Coronavirus (COVID-19) maintaining further education provision'. 22 March 2020 Added 'COVID-19: school closures' and 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): guidance on vulnerable children and young people'. 21 March 2020 Added 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): guidance on isolation for residential educational settings'. 20 March 2020 Added 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): travel advice for educational settings'. 20 March 2020 Added 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): cancellation of GCSEs, AS and A levels'. 20 March 2020 First published.