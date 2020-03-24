Link to the online form educational settings should use to submit their record of attendance to DfE, and supporting spreadsheet.

From Monday 23 March, educational settings will need to temporarily change their attendance recording practices and inform the department using this online form.

How to record attendance during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

To minimise the burden on educational settings and ensure that only the most important information is submitted, settings must:

Stop taking their normal attendance registers Consider making use of the above record of attendance spreadsheet to record attendance for all children at the educational setting. Use the information in the record of attendance spreadsheet, or from another source if the information is held elsewhere, to complete this online form notifying the Department for Education about your status regarding COVID-19.



The online form should be submitted by midday, each weekday.

The record of attendance spreadsheet is intended as a tool to help you with your register and is not mandatory.



If you choose to use it, you can use the numbers calculated in the top right of the spreadsheet to help you complete the online form. You do not need to submit the spreadsheet.

For more information on submitting the online form please see this short tutorial video: