This guidance aims to answer common questions in relation to the cancellation of GCSEs, AS and A levels due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in 2020.

Documents

Coronavirus (COVID-19): cancellation of GCSEs, AS and A levels in 2020

HTML

Details

This guidance provides answers to common questions asked in relation to the cancellation of GCSEs, AS and A levels due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

From Friday 20 March, all educational settings are closed to everyone except the children of critical workers and vulnerable children, which means exams have been cancelled.

DfE coronavirus helpline

Telephone 0800 046 8687

If you have a query about coronavirus (COVID-19), relating to schools and other educational establishments in England contact our helpline.

Lines are open Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm and weekends 10am to 4pm.

Published 20 March 2020
Last updated 3 April 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): cancellation of GCSEs, AS and A levels in 2020' to reflect new guidance from Ofqual.

  2. First published.

    Advertisement

    Latest from Ofqual
    Resources
    OfqualFind a regulated qualification or organisationUnderstand our rul
    Overseas earnings thresholds for Plan 2 student loans
    Resources
    EnglishCymraegYou'll only start repaying your student loan when you ea
    Overseas earnings thresholds for postgraduate student loans
    Resources
    EnglishCymraegYou'll only start repaying your student loan when you ea