Guidance: Coronavirus (COVID-19): guidance on business support grant funding

Details
This guidance sets out details of eligibility and delivery of the Small Business Grants Fund (SBGF) and Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Grant Fund (RHLGF).

Documents

Small Business Grant Fund (SBGF) and Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Grant Fund (RHLGF) Guidance

PDF, 282KB, 12 pages

Details

This guidance sets out details and eligibility criteria for:

  • the Small Business Grants Fund (SBGF)
  • the Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Grant Fund (RHLGF)

It informs local authorities about the operation and delivery of the 2 funding schemes.

These business grant schemes announced at Budget on 11 March 2020, and the level of funding was increased in a statement from the Chancellor on 17 March 2020. This guidance applies to England only.

Published 24 March 2020

