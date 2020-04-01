Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers

ESFA Update further education: 1 April 2020

ESFA Update academies: 1 April 2020

ESFA Update local authorities: 1 April 2020

Information for further education

Informationlatest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
Informationfurther responses to the coronavirus pandemic
Informationincreased fraud risk during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
Reminderindividualised learner record (ILR) period 8
Informationadult allocations for the 2020 to 2021 funding year
Informationfinal qualification achievement rates (QAR) 2018 to 2019

Information for academies

Informationlatest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
Informationincreased fraud risk during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Information for local authorities

Informationlatest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
Informationincreased fraud risk during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
Informationupdated 2020 to 2021 dedicated schools grant (DSG) allocations
Informationadult allocations for the 2020 to 2021 funding year
Informationlocal authority allocations summaries for 2020 to 2021 available on Document Exchange
Informationlocal authority student number summaries for 2020 to 2021 available on Document Exchange
Informationfinal qualification achievement rates (QAR) 2018 to 2019
Published 1 April 2020