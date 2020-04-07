Information for providers about managing initial teacher training courses impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Coronavirus (COVID-19): initial teacher training (ITT)
Guidance for ITT providers with courses affected by coronavirus (COVID-19).
It covers:
- how to manage courses for current trainees in the 2019 to 2020 academic year
- how to make recommendations for qualified teacher status
- how to manage the delivery of different routes
- guidance on recruitment and selection for the 2020 to 2021 academic year
Read the initial teacher training criteria.
