Coronavirus (COVID-19): Closure of educational settings: information for parents and carers

Information for parents and carers about the closure of schools and other educational settings following the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Information for parents and carers of children at registered childcare providers (including nurseries and childminders), primary and secondary schools and further education colleges. This is for both state-funded and independent schools.
This document will be updated as we have further information available.
