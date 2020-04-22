Coronavirus support from Business Representative Organisations and Trade Associations

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Business Representative Organisations and Trade Associations are providing coronavirus related support for specific sectors.

The government is working closely with Business Representative Organisations and Trade Associations to support the national response to coronavirus.

Below is a list of organisations you can speak with to get advice. Many of these organisations are also happy to respond to non-member queries related to coronavirus.

Many of these websites also include sector-specific guidance and Q&A. This list does not cover all trade associations and business representatives.

Aerospace and Defence, and Aviation

Aerospace, Defence, Security and Space ( ADS )

ADS represents and supports UK businesses operating in the aerospace, defence, security and space sectors.

For more information on coronavirus in the aerospace and defence sector, visit ADS ’s COVID-19 hub or email them at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Airport Operators Association ( AOA )

The AOA is a trade association representing the interests of UK airports. They are publishing regular updates on coronavirus.

Agriculture

Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB)

The AHDB equip the industry with easy to use, practical know-how. AHDB is a statutory levy board and is funded by farmers, growers and others in the supply chain. Visit their coronavirus page for more information.

National Farmers Union ( NFU )

The NFU is the representative body for agriculture and horticulture in England and Wales. Visit their coronavirus page for more information. If you are a farmer or a grower, you can also fill out a form to request information about your specific issue.

If you are an NFU member, you can access advice and information as normal through the CallFirst service.

Architecture

Royal Institute of British Architects ( RIBA )

RIBA is a global professional membership body that serves its members and society in order to deliver better buildings and places, stronger communities and a sustainable environment. Visit their coronavirus page or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.

Arts, Libraries and Museums

Arts Council England

The Arts Council England champions and develops art and culture across England. See their COVID-19 support page..

Independent Publishers Guild ( IPG )

The IPG is a trade body that represents independent book publishers in the UK and Republic of Ireland.

Visit their website for more coronavirus related information.

Museums Association

Museums Association represents the interests of privately owned museums. Visit their website for more coronavirus related information.

National Museum Directors’ Council ( NMDC )

NMDC represents the leaders of the UK’s national collections and major regional museums. Visit their website for more coronavirus related information.

Publishers Association

The Publisher Association is a member organisation for UK publishing, representing companies of all sizes and specialisms.

Visit their website for more coronavirus related information.

Automotive

The British Industrial Truck Association ( BITA )

BITA is the trade association for forklift truck manufacturers and suppliers, suppliers of associated components and services, and the materials handling media in the UK. Visit their coronavirus information page for more information.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders ( SMMT )

SMMT represents more than 800 automotive companies in the UK. Visit their coronavirus support page or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.

Beauty

British Beauty Council

The British Beauty Council works with the beauty industry, government and others to drive excellence and growth across the industry.

Visit their website for more coronavirus related information.

Chemical, Health Technology and Pharmaceutical

Association of the British Health Tech Industries ( ABHI )

ABHI is an industry association for health technology (HealthTech). Their members include both multinational companies and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Visit ABHI COVID-19 hub for more information. Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry ( ABPI )

ABPI represents pharmaceutical companies of all sizes in the UK. Visit ABPI COVID-19 hub for more information or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Chemical Industries Association ( CIA )

CIA represents and advises chemical and pharmaceutical companies located across the UK. Visit their COVID-19 page for more information. You can also sign up to receive daily coronavirus updates.

Construction

Build UK

Build UK is a representative organisation for the UK construction industry. Visit their coronavirus page for more information about COVID-19 ’s impact on construction.

Construction Industry Training Board ( CITB )

CITB is the industry training board for the construction sector in England, Scotland and Wales. Visit their coronavirus page for more information on how CITB is supporting the construction industry.

Creative

Creative Industries Federation

Creative Industries Federation is a membership body that lobbies and advocates for the UK creative industries sector.

Visit their website for more coronavirus related information.

The Institute of Practitioners in Advertising ( IPA )

The IPA is the chartered trade body representing the interests of advertising and marketing communications agencies in the UK. Find out about COVID-19 support and advice on the IPA website.

Energy

Association for Decentralised Energy ( ADE )

The Association for Decentralised Energy ( ADE ) is the leading trade association for decentralised energy, representing more than 160 interested parties across the industrial, commercial and public sectors. Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Association for Renewable Energy & Clean Technology ( REA )

The REA represents the interests of the UK’s renewable energy and clean technology industry. Visit the REA website for coronavirus related information or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Energy Industries Council ( EIC )

The EIC is a not-for-profit organisation for UK-registered companies who deliver goods and services to the energy industries worldwide and covers across energy sectors including renewable energy, civil nuclear and oil and gas.

For COVID-19 support, contact Neil Golding at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Energy UK

Energy UK is a trade association for the UK energy industry with members across all energy sectors including the electricity transmission and system operator National Grid.

Visit Energy UK’s COVID-19 hub to find more information on operating in the UK energy market under coronavirus impact.

Oil & Gas UK ( OGUK )

OGUK is a representative organisation for the UK offshore oil and gas industry. Read their COVID-19 guidance..

Renewable UK

Renewable UK works on ensuring increased amounts of renewable electricity are deployed across the UK and access markets to export all over the world.

For further information and support, please contact:

Luke Clark, Head of External Affairs (07875704032, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. )

Robert Norris, Head of Communications (07969 229 913, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ).

UK District Energy Association ( ukDEA )

The ukDEA brings together organisations from all parts of the district energy sector in the UK, including owners, developers, operators, contractors and suppliers of equipment and services, and is open for all in the sector to link into that network of expertise and best practice.

Visit their website for more information or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Engineering and Manufacturing

Association of Manufacturers of Domestic Appliances ( AMDEA )

AMDEA is working to ensure the continued supply of critical appliances and support to householders and the emergency services.

Find more information on COVID-19 on their website and Register My Appliance’s website.

British Contract Furnishing Association ( BCFA )

The BCFA is the British business association for the contract furnishing industry, covering the full spectrum of interior products and services in the UK and globally.

Visit their website for more coronavirus related information.

British Footwear Association

The British Footwear Association ( BFA ) supports new, growing and established businesses and manufacturers within the UK footwear industry.

During COVID-19 , the BFA is dedicated to ensuring the government is aware of the issues affecting the industry while providing support and guidance to members and non-members within the footwear sector.

Visit their website for more information.

British Furniture Manufacturers Association ( BFM )

The BFM is the trade association that represents domestic UK furniture and furnishing manufacturers.

For the latest information and updates, please visit the BFM ’s COVID-19 webpage.

Electrical Contractors’ Association (ECA)

The ECA is a trade association for those working in electrical and engineering services. Find out more at the ECA’s free information portal.

Engineering and Machinery Alliance ( EAMA )

EAMA promotes the machinery and manufacturing supply chain, and the work of trade associations. Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to link up with sector specialists.

Furniture Makers’ Company

The Furniture Makers’ Company is the furniture industry’s charity and supports UK furniture and furnishing manufacturers.

For the latest information and updates, please visit the Furniture Makers’ COVID-19 webpage.

Make UK

Make UK represents British manufacturing and manufacturers. Visit their coronavirus page for more information.

National Bed Federation ( NBF )

The NBF is the trade association that represents the bed and mattress manufacturing sector. For the latest information and updates, please visit the NBF ’s COVID-19 webpage.

Surface Engineering Association ( SEA )

SEA represents companies across the surface engineering supply chain from suppliers of specialty chemicals through to applicators of all types of surface coatings.

SEA website has a regularly updated blog area with all the latest government guidance on COVID-19 .

Entertainment

Animation UK

Animation UK is part of the UK Screen Alliance and represents UK animation companies.Visit their website for more coronavirus related information.

Association of Independent Music ( AIM )

AIM is a not-for-profit trade body which represents the UK’s independent music sector.Visit their website for more coronavirus related information.

Association for UK Interactive Entertainment ( UKIE )

The UKIE is the trade body for the UK’s games and interactive entertainment industry.

Visit their website for more coronavirus related information.

British Film Institute ( BFI )

The BFI is the representative organisation for film, television and the moving image.

Visit their website for more coronavirus related information.

British Phonographic Industry ( BPI )

The BPI represents the UK recorded music industry. Visit their website for more coronavirus related information.

Experience UK

Experience UK is a trade association whose membership spans the entire experiential field – storytelling, architecture, technology, entertainment, design – as it relates to visitor attractions from museums and galleries to family entertainment centres.

Visit their website for more coronavirus related information.

Film Export UK

Film Export UK is a trade body representing UK companies selling, marketing and distributing independent feature films around the world.

Visit their website for more coronavirus related information.

Music Industries Association ( MIA )

The MIA represents UK businesses making and selling musical instruments and associated products. Visit their website for more coronavirus related information.

Music Managers Forum ( MMF )

The MMF represents UK music managers. Visit their website for more coronavirus related information.

Music Publishers Association ( MPA )

The MPA represents music publishers. Visit their website for more coronavirus related information.

Pact

Pact is the trade association representing the commercial interests of UK independent television, film, digital, children’s and animation media companies.

Visit their website for more coronavirus related information.

TIGA

TIGA represents the UK’s games industry. Members include independent games developers, in-house publisher-owned developers, outsourcing companies, technology businesses and universities.

Visit their website for more coronavirus related information.

UK Music

UK Music promotes the interests of record labels and music publishers (major and independent), songwriters, composers, lyricists, musicians, managers, producers, promoters, venues and collection societies.

Visit their website for more coronavirus related information.

UK Screen Alliance

UK Screen Alliance is a trade body representing UK film post-production companies. Visit their website for more coronavirus related information.

Export

British Exporters Association ( BEXA )

The British Exporters Association (BExA) is an independent national trade association representing the interests of the export community BEXA COVID-19 team are offering general business support, advice and intelligence.

Visit their website for more coronavirus related information.

Institute of Export and International Trade ( IoE )

The IoE set and maintain professional standards in international trade management and export practice.

For further information from IoE on COVID-19 , visit their website.

Fashion

British Fashion Council

The British Fashion Council is an industry body responsible for promoting excellence in creativity, business and education to a global audience.

Visit their website for more coronavirus related information.

Fashion Roundtable

Fashion Roundtable represents the voices and needs of the UK fashion and textiles industry. It is also the Secretariat for The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Textiles and Fashion and the APPG for Ethics and Sustainability. Visit the Fashion Roundtable website for more information.

UK Fashion & Textile Association ( UKFT )

The UKFT brings together designers, manufacturers, suppliers, agents and retailers to promote their businesses and our industry, both in the UK and throughout the world.

Visit the UKFT website for more coronavirus related information.

Finance

The Investment Association

The Investment Association represents the UK’s asset management industry representing its members’ interests to policy makers and regulators in the UK and overseas.

Visit their website for more coronavirus related information.

UK Finance

UK Finance represents firms across banking, finance and payments industries. Visit their coronavirus page for more information or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Food supply

British Beer and Pub Association ( BBPA )

BBPA represents, supports and campaigns for the wellbeing of the beer and pub sector.

Visit their website for more coronavirus related information.

British Frozen Food Federation ( BFFF )

BFFF is the UK’s frozen food trade association, with members comprising Producers, Wholesalers, Importers, Exporters, Brokers, Retailers and related Associate businesses. Visit their website for more information.

Food & Drink Exporters Association

Food & Drink Exporters Association promotes UK food and drink companies to the international buying community and represent the interest of exporters to the UK government.

Visit their website for more coronavirus related information.

Food and Drink Federation ( FDF )

FDF represents businesses in the UK food and drink industry and key players in the food chain. Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.

Scotch Whisky Association ( SWA )

The SWA drives the best possible global business environment for Scotch Whisky.

Visit their website for more coronavirus related information.

Soil Association

The Soil Association is the membership charity campaigning for healthy, humane and sustainable food, farming and land use.

Visit their website for more coronavirus related information.

Wines of Great Britain ( WineGB )

WineGB ) is the national association for the English and Welsh wine industry. WineGB ’s mission is to advance the multiple interests of all its members to establish Great Britain as one of the world’s great quality wine regions.

Visit their website for more coronavirus related information.

Wine & Spirits Trade Association ( WSTA )

The WSTA represents companies producing, importing, exporting, transporting and selling wines and spirits in the United Kingdom. Visit their website for more coronavirus related information.

Hospitality

UKHospitality

UKHospitality is the national trade body for businesses providing hospitality, tourism and leisure. Check their coronavirus page or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.

Housing

Country, Land and Business Association ( CLA )

CLA is the membership organisation for owners of land, property and business in rural England and Wales. Visit their website for coronavirus related advice and information.

Infrastructure

British Expertise International ( BEI )

BEI is a member organisation for companies exporting infrastructure, capacity building and international development, with a particular focus on the dynamic and growing markets of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and South East Europe.

For COVID-19 support and guidance, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Labour and recruitment

Association of Labour Providers

The Association of Labour Providers represents businesses who supply labour into the UK consumer goods sector. Visit their website for more coronavirus information.

Association of Professional Staffing Companies Ltd ( APSCo )

APSCo is an international organisation, supporting professional staffing sectors. They can offer legal guidance and policy-related support to recruiters, end-users, candidates and other affected parties. Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.

Recruitment and Employment Confederation ( REC )

REC is the business body for staffing and recruitment firms, including temporary and permanent workers. The REC can offer recruiters legal advice and guidance, business support, briefing on key policy issues and representation of the sector to Government. Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.

Legal

The Law Society of England and Wales

The Law Society of England and Wales is the independent professional body for solicitors. Visit their coronavirus page or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.

Life science

BioIndustry Association ( BIA )

The BIA is the trade association for innovative life sciences in the UK.

Life sciences companies should visit their website for further advice plus access to regular BIA COVID-19 webinars hosted with key industry players.

Maritime

British Ports Association ( BPA )

BPA represents the interest of port members to the UK and devolved governments. Visit their coronavirus page for more information.

Maritime UK

Maritime UK is the collective voice for the UK’s maritime sector comprising the shipping, ports, services, engineering and leisure marine industries. Visit their website for more coronavirus related information.

Professional and Business Services Sector

Advertising Association ( AA )

The Advertising Association promotes the role and rights of responsible advertising and its value to people, society, businesses and the economy. They are publishing regular updates on coronavirus.

Association of British Insurers ( ABI )

ABI represents the UK’s insurance and long-term savings industry. Visit ABI ’s coronavirus hub for more information, or contact them.

Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed ( IPSE )

IPSE supports the self-employed including freelancers, contractors, consultants and independent professionals with training, information and campaigning. Visit their coronavirus hub for more information.

You can also

Association for Consulting and Engineering ( ACE )

ACE is a trade body for consultants, engineers and infrastructure providers. It champions infrastructure to government and other stakeholders. Find more information on ACE ’s coronavirus support.

British Chambers of Commerce ( BCC )

BCC is a network of chambers which build connections between businesses and share best practices to help businesses trade. Visit their coronavirus page for more information.

You can also attend BCC ’s free webinars about coronavirus support.

Chartered Management Institute ( CMI )

The Chartered Management Institute is an accredited professional institution for management based in the United Kingdom. CMI ’s coronavirus hub brings together practical advice for managers of both SMEs and large businesses.

Confederation of Business Industry ( CBI )

CBI speaks on behalf of businesses across every region, sector and size. Visit their coronavirus hub for more information.

Enterprise Nation

Enterprise Nation supports new and growing businesses through a community of advisers and other businesses. Visit their coronavirus support page for more information.

You can also attend a series of free webinars through Enterprise Nation’s website.

Institute of Directors ( IOD )

IOD represents business leaders in the UK. Visit their coronavirus hub for more information.

Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW)

ICAEW is a professional membership organisation that promotes, develops and supports chartered accountants and students worldwide. Contact ICAEW for more help or information for coronavirus related issues.

You can also attend a series of free online webinars about coronavirus support from ICAEW website.

Management Consultancies Association ( MCA )

The Management Consultancies Association ( MCA ) is the voice of the consulting industry and the representative body for the UK’s leading management consulting firms. Visit their coronavirus page or check their events and courses that may help you through this time.

Retail

Association of Convenience Stores

The Association of Convenience Stores ( ACS ) is the voice of local shops. Visit the ACS coronavirus hub for more information on compensatory measures for business, advice on home deliveries, social distancing measures and resources for retailers to use in their stores.

For other enquires please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

British Allied Trades Federation ( BATF )

The BATF represents retailers; metal finishers, jewellers; goldsmiths; leathergoods; travelling and fashion accessories; giftware and tabletop.

Visit their website for more coronavirus related information.

British Home Enhancement Trade Association

The British Home Enhancement Trade Association is the trade association for manufacturers, suppliers and distributors involved in DIY home improvement, garden, housewares.

Visit their website for more coronavirus related information.

British Independent Retailers Association

British Independent Retailers Association ( BIRA ) is a membership association dedicated to retail businesses. BIRA has members in all sectors of retail, from small hardware shops to independent department stores.

Visit their website more coronavirus-related information.

British Retail Consortium ( BRC )

BRC ’s purpose is to make a positive difference to the retail industry. For further information as to how they can support you with coronavirus related impacts on your business, email their Director of Business and Regulations, Tom Ironside This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Cosmetic, Toiletry and Perfumery Association

The Cosmetic, Toiletry and Perfumery Association represents all types of companies involved in making, supplying and selling cosmetic and personal care products.

Visit their website for more coronavirus related information.

Federation of Independent Retailers ( NFRN )

NFRN provides advice, support and advocacy for independent retailers in the news and convenience sectors. Details of services such as its legal, HR and business support and its coronavirus information hub can be found on its website.

Gardenex

Gardenex is a trade association that helps British manufacturers to export, and international trade buyers to find British garden products.

Visit their website for more coronavirus related information.

The Giftware Association ( GA )

The GA is the UK trade association serving the gift and home industry with members ranging from retailers to suppliers, high street brands names to individual craftspeople and many others.

Visit their website for more coronavirus related information.

IMRG - The UK’s Online Retail Association

IMRG is the UK association for online retail helping members understand and improve their online retail performance through a busy programme of performance benchmarking, data analysis, insight, best practice-sharing and events.

During the COVID-19 , IMRG are opening their weekly sales performance and insight updates for all retailers at no cost. Visit their website for more information.

National Market Traders Federation (NMTF)

The NMTF is a national trade association representing market and street traders, events retailers and mobile caterers.

Visit their website for coronavirus guidance for market traders.

Royal Warrant Holders Association

Royal Warrant Holders Association is a trade body for the suppliers of goods and services to the Royal Households of the HM Queen, HRH Duke of Edinburgh and HRH Prince of Wales.

Visit their website for more coronavirus related information.

The Savile Row Bespoke Association

The Savile Row Bespoke Association Association represents tailors and associated trades created to safeguard Savile Row’s unique bespoke tailoring standards.

Visit their website for more coronavirus related information.

WALPOLE

WALPOLE is a trade association representing the UK Luxury brands. Visit their website for more coronavirus related information.

Small businesses

Federation of small businesses ( FSB )

FSB represents small businesses and offers them advice, financial expertise and support. Visit their coronavirus page for advice and guidance for small businesses and the self-employed.

Space

UKspace

UKspace represents the UK space industry to government and other key stakeholders nationally and internationally. Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.

Sport

UK Sport

Responsible for investing in Olympic and Paralympic sport across the whole of the UK. Visit their website for coronavirus related information.

The Motorsport Industry Association ( MIA )

MIA is the trade association for motorsport, high-performance engineering and tuning sectors. Email Julia This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.

Technology

GSM Association

The GSM Association represents the interests of mobile network operators worldwide.

Visit their website for more coronavirus related information.

Immerse UK

Immerse UK is a network organisation that represents UK immersive companies and connects them to R&D and funding opportunities

Visit their website for more coronavirus related information.

TechUK

TechUK is the Trade Association for Digital Technology Companies in UK. Visit their coronavirus hub or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.

TechWorks

TechWorks’ mission is to strengthen the UK’s deep tech capabilities as a global leader of future technologies. Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.

Transport

Freight Transport Association ( FTA )

FTA represents all logistic businesses with members from the road, rail, sea and air industries as well as the buyers of freight services.

Visit their coronavirus page for more information. You can also use their coronavirus feedback form to share your experience or inquiries.

Published 3 April 2020

Last updated 22 April 2020 + show all updates

22 April 2020 Institute of Practitioners in Advertising, Fashion Roundtable and the British Industrial Truck Association added. 3 April 2020 First published.

Contents

Explore the topic Business and industry