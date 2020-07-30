Secretary of State for Education issues fourth notice about changes to state-funded school inspections requirements during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Education Act 2005: school inspection disapplication notice August 2020

PDF, 165KB, 3 pages

Education Act 2005: school inspection disapplication notice July 2020

PDF, 179KB, 3 pages

Education Act 2005: school inspection disapplication notice June 2020

PDF, 204KB, 3 pages

Education Act 2005: school inspection disapplication notice May 2020

PDF, 153KB, 3 pages

On 28 April 2020, the Secretary of State for Education issued a notice disapplying sections 5(1), 15(3), 17(2), 48(3) and 49(1) and (2) of the Education Act 2005 (and academy arrangement provisions similar to sections 48(3) and 49(1) and (2) of the 2005 Act). The specified period of that notice was 1 May to 31 May 2020. A second notice was issued on 28 May 2020 with a specified period from 1 June to 30 June 2020. A third notice was issued on 29 June with a specified period from 1 July to 31 July 2020.

The Secretary of State for Education has now issued a fourth notice with the same effect as the previous notices.

This notice is relevant to:

  • Ofsted
  • state-funded schools
  • local authorities
  • academy trusts

It will temporarily disapply:

  • Ofsted’s duty to inspect state-funded schools within prescribed intervals and to provide inspection reports
  • the duties on a local authority or, in the case of an academy, the proprietor, to prepare a statement of action within a prescribed period following an Ofsted inspection which finds that the school requires special measures or significant improvement
  • the duty on the governing bodies of voluntary or foundation schools which have been designated as having a religious character and the proprietors of academies designated as having a religious character, to arrange inspections covering collective worship at the school and denominational education provided by the school within prescribed intervals and for the person conducting such an inspection to inspect and produce a report within prescribed periods

The new notice applies from 1 August 2020 to 31 August 2020.

Under the Coronavirus Act 2020, the Secretary of State for Education can issue notices to temporarily remove or relax statutory requirements where this is an appropriate and proportionate action relating to the incidence or transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

