The qualifications that the Education and Skills Funding Agency has previously approved for public funding.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file is in an OpenDocument format

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

We will only fund students to undertake qualifications through one of our offers if we have approved those qualifications for funding.

These lists show qualifications that we approved for public funding in the funding years before 2019 to 2020, through the following qualification offers:

14 to 19 offer (previously known as Section 96 – this includes the 14 to 16 and 16 to 19 offers)

statutory entitlement for students aged 19 to 23, to study for a first qualification at level 2 and/or level 3

statutory entitlement for students aged 19 and over, to study for an English and/or maths qualification up to and including level 2

advanced learner loans

You can find current funding approval information for qualifications in the ESFA list of qualifications approved for funding.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page