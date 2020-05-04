The qualifications that the Education and Skills Funding Agency has previously approved for public funding.
Documents
14 to 19 qualifications 2000 to 2019
ODS, 2.97MB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
2019 to 2020 list of qualifications in the English and maths legal entitlement offer
ODS, 47.4KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
2019 to 2020 list of qualifications in the level 2 and level 3 legal entitlement offer
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 166KB
Advanced learner loans qualifications catalogue 2019 to 2020
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 396KB
2018 to 2019 list of qualifications in the English and maths legal entitlement offer
ODS, 43.7KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
2018 to 2019 list of qualifications in the level 2 and level 3 legal entitlement offer
ODS, 122KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
Advanced learner loans qualifications catalogue 2018 to 2019
ODS, 297KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
2017 to 2018 list of qualifications in the level 2 and level 3 legal entitlement offer
ODS, 154KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
2017 to 2018 list of qualifications in the English and maths legal entitlement offer
ODS, 42.5KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
Advanced learner loans qualifications catalogue 2017 to 2018
ODS, 1.75MB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
2016 to 2017 list of qualifications at level 2 and 3 in the legal entitlements
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 249KB
2016 to 2017 list of qualifications in English and maths in the legal entitlements
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 185KB
Advanced learner loans qualifications catalogue 2015 to 2017
XLSM, 527KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Details
We will only fund students to undertake qualifications through one of our offers if we have approved those qualifications for funding.
These lists show qualifications that we approved for public funding in the funding years before 2019 to 2020, through the following qualification offers:
- 14 to 19 offer (previously known as Section 96 – this includes the 14 to 16 and 16 to 19 offers)
- statutory entitlement for students aged 19 to 23, to study for a first qualification at level 2 and/or level 3
- statutory entitlement for students aged 19 and over, to study for an English and/or maths qualification up to and including level 2
- advanced learner loans
You can find current funding approval information for qualifications in the ESFA list of qualifications approved for funding.
Advertisement