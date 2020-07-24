What school leaders, teachers and school staff need to do during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Day-to-day running of a school

  1. Guidance for full opening: schools
  2. Actions for schools during the coronavirus outbreak
    • Guidance
  3. Actions for educational and childcare settings to prepare for wider opening from 1 June 2020
    • Policy paper
  4. Preparing for the wider opening of schools from 1 June
    • Guidance
  5. Managing school premises during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak
    • Guidance
  6. Providing free school meals during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak
    • Guidance
  7. COVID Summer Food Fund
    • Guidance
  8. Using clusters and hubs to maintain educational provision
    • Guidance
  9. Recording attendance during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak
    • Guidance
  10. School attendance: guidance for schools
    • Guidance
  11. Changes to the school exclusion process during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Safe working and protective measures

  1. Coronavirus (COVID-19): implementing protective measures in education and childcare settings
    • Guidance
  2. Safe working in education, childcare and children’s social care
    • Guidance
  3. Coronavirus (COVID-19): safer travel guidance for passengers
    • Guidance

Safeguarding, vulnerable children and young people

  1. Coronavirus (COVID-19): safeguarding in schools, colleges and other providers
    • Guidance
  2. Supporting vulnerable children and young people during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak
    • Guidance

Special educational needs and disability (SEND)

  1. Guidance for full opening: special schools and other specialist settings
    • Guidance
  2. Supporting children and young people with SEND as schools and colleges prepare for wider opening
    • Guidance
  3. Education, health and care needs assessments and plans: guidance on temporary legislative changes relating to coronavirus (COVID-19)

Remote education and online learning

  1. Get technology support for children and schools during coronavirus (COVID-19)
    • Guidance
  2. Teaching during coronavirus (COVID-19)
    • Guidance
  3. Online education resources for home learning
    • Guidance

Finance and administration

  1. Coronavirus (COVID-19) catch-up premium
    • Guidance
  2. Changes to the admission appeals regulations during the coronavirus outbreak
  3. Coronavirus (COVID-19): financial support for education, early years and children’s social care
    • Guidance
  4. Coronavirus (COVID-19): assessment processes for selective school admissions
    • Guidance
  5. Coronavirus (COVID-19): changes to faith school admission arrangements
    • Guidance

Accountability and data collections

  1. Coronavirus (COVID-19): reducing burdens on educational and care settings
    • Guidance
  2. Coronavirus (COVID-19): school and college performance measures
    • Guidance
  3. School governance update
    • Correspondence

Exams and assessments

  1. Taking exams during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak
    • Guidance
  2. Awarding qualifications in summer 2020
    • Guidance
  3. School reports on pupil performance: guide for headteachers
    • Guidance

Residential settings

  1. Coronavirus (COVID-19): guidance on isolation for residential educational settings
    • Guidance

Teacher training

  1. Coronavirus (COVID-19): initial teacher training (ITT)
    • Guidance
  2. Induction for newly qualified teachers during the coronavirus outbreak
    • Guidance

Changes to regulations or legislation

  1. Disapplication notice: school attendance legislation changes
    • Decision
  2. Disapplication notice: school inspections legislation changes
    • Decision
  3. Modification notice: school registration legislation changes
    • Decision
  4. Modification notice: education, health and care plans legislation changes
    • Decision
