Operational guidance for planning the local implementation of the funding system for the 2021 to 2022 financial year.

Documents

Schools operational guide: 2021 to 2022

PDF, 1.68MB, 74 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

General disapplication proforma

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 88.3KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Schools block movement disapplication proforma

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 45.2KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Schools revenue funding operational guide: 2021 to 2022

Local authorities and schools forums should use this guidance to plan the local implementation of the funding system for the 2021 to 2022 financial year.

Disapplication proformas

Local authorities should use these forms to make formal requests to the Secretary of State to disapply any part of The School and Early Years Finance (England) Regulations:

  • use the ‘Schools block movement’ form for requests about moving funding from the schools block to any other block
  • use the ‘General’ form for everything else

Further information

You can read the national funding formula for schools and high needs for further details of the NFF funding system for 2021 to 2022.

Advertisement

Every pupil in England to see another rise in funding in 2021
Resources
The increase comes in the second year of a three-year Â£14.4bn funding
Brent Council community primary schools
Resources
The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission objection decision about Brent C
Coronavirus (COVID-19) catch-up premium
Resources
Information for schools on the universal catch-up premium for 2020 to

Published 20 July 2020