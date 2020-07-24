Flu vaccination guidance and resources for schools.

Flu vaccination: advice for schools

Flu vaccination: invitation letter template for school children

Flu vaccination: consent form template

Flu vaccination: consent form template

Resources to support flu vaccination in schools.

Advice for school teams

This guidance has been produced to assist all school staff and headteachers with any questions about the nasal spray flu vaccination being offered to children in primary schools during the autumn term 2020.

It is for:

  • school teaching and all support staff
  • headteachers

It is not intended for children, parents or guardians, because they will receive their own dedicated information at the appropriate time. Please see below for details on how to order this publication.

Flu immunisation invitation letter template

This letter template can be downloaded and adapted to suit the needs of local healthcare teams. It should be sent to parents of eligible children, along with an accompanying information leaflet and consent form.

Flu immunisation consent form template

This consent form template (available in both Word and open document text format) can be downloaded and adapted to suit the needs of local healthcare teams. It should be sent to parents of eligible children, along with an information leaflet.

The advice for headteachers publication (product code 2016027C1) can be ordered from:

Health publications orderline

Immunisation Publications Department
Immunisation and Countermeasures
Public Health England
National Infection Service
61 Colindale Avenue
Colindale
London
NW9 5EQ

Telephone: 0300 123 1002

Copies of printed publications and the full range of digital resources to support the immunisation programmes can now be ordered and downloaded online. Login to register and place your order.

Published 11 May 2017
Last updated 24 July 2020 + show all updates

