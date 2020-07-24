Guidance on changes to faith oversubscription criteria in faith school admission arrangements which have been affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Faith school admission arrangements: coronavirus (COVID-19)

This guidance is for admissions authorities of schools with a religious character, and refers to children entering school in September 2021.

It sets out guidance on how they can change their admission arrangements where these have been affected by coronavirus (COVID-19).

Published 24 July 2020