Research outcomes of the feasibility study that links the All Education Dataset for England (AEDE) to the 2011 Census. The new de-identified Growing up in England (GUIE) dataset will enable research into the link between family household composition and educational attainment.

Documents

Educational attainment and household composition, feasibility research and methodology

https://www.ons.gov.uk/releases/growingupinenglandguieresearchoutcomesoffeasibilitystudywhichlinksthealleducationdatasetforenglandaedetothe2011census

Details

Official statistics are produced impartially and free from political influence.

Advertisement

Statistics: exclusions
Resources
Statistics on pupils who are excluded from school. Statistics from May
Widening participation in higher education: 2020
Resources
Annual statistics on young people's participation in higher education,
Apprenticeships and traineeships: July 2020
Resources
Apprenticeship service data as at June 2020, and apprenticeship starts

Published 30 July 2020