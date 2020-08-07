Guidance for local authorities, academy trusts and schools on managing Department for Education (DfE) devices provided for children, families and young adults most in need.

Find out about the additional laptops and tablets available in the 2020 to 2021 academic year for disadvantaged children in certain year groups who are affected by disruption to face to face education at their school, or have been advised to shield because they are clinically extremely vulnerable.

Who was eligible for this phase of the scheme

Devices were provided to local authorities and academy trusts between May and July 2020.

These are being distributed to families, children and young adults most in need who did not have access to them through another source, such as their school.

Laptops and tablets have been provided for:

  • care leavers
  • children and young people aged 0 to 19, or young children’s families, with a social worker
  • disadvantaged pupils who were in year 10 in the 2019 to 2020 academic year

4G wireless routers have been provided for those who did not have internet access. They’ve been given to:

  • care leavers
  • secondary school pupils with a social worker
  • disadvantaged pupils who were in year 10 in the 2019 to 2020 academic year

More laptops and tablets have been made available for disadvantaged children in certain year groups who are affected by disruption to face to face education at their school, or have been advised to shield because they are clinically extremely vulnerable.

Why laptops, tablets and 4G wireless routers were provided

Devices help children and young people to access remote education. These devices also help to provide access to social care and other services to support safety and wellbeing.

Device ownership and responsibilities

Local authorities were responsible for ordering and distributing laptops and tablets to:

  • care leavers and children with a social worker
  • year 10 pupils who do not have a social worker and are in maintained schools, including voluntary aided schools

Academy trusts were responsible for ordering and distributing laptops and tablets to year 10 pupils who:

  • did not have a social worker
  • did not have access to a laptop or tablet through another source

Local authorities and academy trusts own and manage the laptops and tablets they receive, and loan them to families, children and young people. Alternatively, they could choose to gift them to schools or care leavers.

Get support to manage laptops, tablets and 4G wireless routers received from the DfE

Local authorities and academy trusts were asked to nominate staff as technical contacts to manage the devices they received.

The technical guidance hub is available for technical contacts at local authorities, academy trusts and schools. It includes guides to share with the children, families and young people that devices are distributed to. It also has technical information about:

  • pre-installed content filtering and mobile device management (MDM), and how to remove these to install other software and settings
  • warranties and how to report faults
  • how to contact a support desk

Read guidance on further support available to local authorities, academy trusts and schools through the Get help with technology programme.

Get help with technology during coronavirus (COVID-19)
Resources
