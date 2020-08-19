Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers

ESFA Update further education: 19 August 2020

ESFA Update academies: 19 August 2020

ESFA Update local authorities: 19 August 2020

Birchington C of E Primary School
Little Chalfont Primary School
Statement on grading vocational and technical qualifications this summer
Items for further education

Actionfurther education (FE) college capital funding allocations available on Manage your education and skills funding service
Remindersubcontractor declaration 31 August deadline, including nil returns
Reminderpreparing final ILR returns for 2019 to 2020
Informationversion 3, ESFA adult education budget (AEB) funding and performance management rules 2020 to 2021
Informationadult allocations for the 2020 to 2021 funding year
Informationnew Apprenticeship Service webinars from September 2020
Items for academies

Actionis it a related party transaction?
Informationsummary of new items added for the 2019/20 accounts return (AR)
Items for local authorities

Informationschool improvement monitoring and brokering grant September 2020 to March 2021
Published 19 August 2020