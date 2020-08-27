 
NPS for Wales appoints Stone Group to its IT Products and Services framework

Simon Harbridge, CEO at Stone Group

Stone Group, a leading provider of ICT solutions to UK public and private sectors, has been appointed by the Welsh Government’s National Procurement Service (NPS) to its IT Products and Services (ITPS2) framework.

With over 25 years’ experience providing support and enabling digital transformation in the public sector, Stone has been awarded a place on three Lots for the provision of: IT hardware to large customer organisations; IT hardware to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and IT Solutions. It already works with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) where it recently transformed its 280 meeting rooms across the UK with a unified comms and collaboration solution. Stone also carried out a laptop refresh for Public Health England (PHE) and worked quickly to provide its Covid-19 response centres with new models to enable PHE to carry out its crucial work through the pandemic.

Established in November 2013, the NPS manages public sector procurement collaborations for goods and services in Wales to ensure its users can access trusted suppliers quickly and efficiently and receive good value. It also ensures that framework providers are compliant with Welsh Government policies, including the Well-being of Future Generations Act, Ethical Employment in Supply Chains, and the Modern Slavery Act.

Organisations across the public sector in Wales have access to NPS frameworks, including local authorities, Welsh Government, NHS, police and fire services, and higher and further education establishments.

Simon Harbridge, CEO at Stone Group, commented, “We’re delighted to have been reappointed to the NPS framework and to continue to help public sector organisations in Wales access the quality support and technology they need to overcome their challenges.

“Having worked closely with a diverse range of public sector organisations for over 25 years, we’ve seen first-hand just how effective the right technology can be to increase reliability and efficiency of operations. However, on top of carrying out their vital work, and against a backdrop of mounting cost and time pressures, trying to find the best solutions at the best price can be incredibly challenging.

“The NPS framework reduces this burden for the Welsh public sector, providing them with peace of mind that they’re using compliant, trusted and reliable partners, so they can focus on their vital work. We’re looking forward to supporting more of these organisations over the next few years as we navigate the further challenges that the post-Covid and Brexit era may bring.”

Stone Group is a trusted partner of numerous leading global technology brands, including Lenovo, Phillips, Logitech, Microsoft, HP and Cisco.  

