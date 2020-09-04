The application windows for the UK government’s Chevening Scholarship and Fellowship programmes for 2021-22 are now open.

Chevening

Aspiring scholars can apply for a one-year master’s under the Scholarship programme by 3 November 2020 or for the short-term thematic Fellowship programmes by 19 October 2020.

The Chevening Scholarships offer full financial support for one year to candidates applying for a master’s degree at any UK university – covering nearly 12,000 courses from more than 150 universities. The Fellowships offer professional development and networking opportunities for mid-career professionals to pursue an 8 to 12 week course in journalism, science and innovation, or cyber security.

Jan Thompson, Acting High Commissioner to India, said:

Chevening offers a unique and exciting opportunity for the best minds in India to study in the UK, paid for by the British government. This programme is designed both to develop future leaders and to strengthen the UK-India Living Bridge, helping us to share the best of what our two countries have to offer. I encourage any ambitious young leader and experienced professional who wants to study in the UK to apply for this opportunity.

India is home to the largest Chevening programme in the world, supporting up to 110 fully funded scholarships and fellowships worth a total of £1.9 million. Since 1983, the programme has helped more than 3,200 scholars and fellows from across India realise their dream of pursuing a world-class education in the UK; many of whom have gone on to make remarkable contributions towards the prosperity of India. Alumni of the programme include Piyush Goyal and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (cabinet ministers), Rahul Kanwal (journalist), Jayesh Ranjan (Indian Administrative Services), Samir Saran (Observer Research Foundation), and Harish Bhat (Tata Sons) and many more.

Further information

Chevening Scholarships

Applicants must have a minimum two years of work experience and a strong academic background. Candidates can apply for any course of their choice. The deadline to apply is 3 November 2020.

Chevening Fellowships:

Applicants must have 7 to 10 years of work experience. Fellowships on offer are: South Asian Journalism Fellowship, Science and Innovation Leadership Fellowship, and the Cyber Security Fellowship. The deadline to apply is 19 October 2020.

Further details on both Chevening programmes, including how to apply, can be found here.

The application window for the Chevening Gurukul Fellowships Programme for Leadership and Excellence does not open until January 2021. The Gurukul Fellowship is currently hosted by the University of Oxford.

Published 4 September 2020