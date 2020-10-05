Package of support for students who have to defer their studies

Details on a range of opportunities to gain new skills, undertake work placements, additional learning and career development support.

This document is for students who had planned to start higher education this year but who have had to defer until next year.

The package of support provides opportunities to:

  • gain new skills
  • undertake work placements in the public, private and voluntary sectors
  • undertake additional learning
  • get career development support
Published 11 September 2020
Last updated 5 October 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added links to resources for Ministry of Defence, University Officer Cadets, Network Rail/TfL, Volunteering Matters, coronavirus testing centre jobs opportunities and contact details for Bombardier.

  2. Updated document to explain that the virtual work experience opportunity is unavailable until further notice.

  3. First published.

