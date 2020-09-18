A financial notice to improve issued to Herts & Essex Multi Academy Trust by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

Documents

Financial notice to improve: Herts & Essex Multi Academy Trust

PDF, 185KB, 13 pages

Details

This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at Herts & Essex Multi Academy Trust.

Published 18 September 2020