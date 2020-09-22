A summary of attendance in education settings since Monday 23 March and early years settings since Thursday 16 April 2020.

Documents

17 September 2020 data and summary: attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/attendance-in-education-and-early-years-settings-during-the-coronavirus-covid-19-outbreak/2020-week-38

Pre-release access list

HTML

Details

Between March 2020 and the end of the summer term, early year settings, schools and colleges were asked to limit attendance to reduce transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19). From the beginning of the autumn term in the 2020 to 2021 academic year, schools were asked to welcome back all pupils to school full-time.

The data on Explore education statistics shows attendance in education settings since Monday 23 March 2020, and in early years settings since Thursday 27 April 2020. The summary explains the responses for a set time frame.

The data is collected from a daily education settings status form and a weekly local authority early years survey.

Previously published data and summaries are available at Attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Accessibility statement for Data View
Resources
This accessibility statement is for Ofsted's 'Data View' digital servi
Accessible documents at Ofsted
Resources
Information about the accessibility of the documents that we publish a
Joint statement from AoC, AELP, HOLEX, FAB, JCQ and Ofqual on VTQs
Resources
Ofqual has jointly released a statement with several organisations inv

Published 22 September 2020