Social care data to accompany the Ofsted Annual Report 2018/19.

Children's social care data for the Ofsted Annual Report 2018/2019

XLSM, 3.66MB

LA level data as at 31 August 2019

LA level data in year 2018 to 2019

Provider level data as at 31 August 2019

Provider level data in year 2018 to 2019

Provider places data as at 31 August 2019

This data contains:

  • local authorities and their most recent inspection, at 31 August 2019
  • local authorities and their inspections between 1 September 2018 and 31 August 2019
  • social care providers regulated and/or inspected by Ofsted and their inspections between 1 September 2018 and 31 August 2019
  • social care providers regulated and/or inspected by Ofsted and their most recent inspection, at 31 August 2019
  • social care providers regulated and/or inspected by Ofsted and their number of places, at 31 August 2019

Read the 2018/2019 Annual report.

Published 29 January 2020
Last updated 22 September 2020

  1. We have replaced Excel files from September 2018 onwards with more accessible versions.

  2. First published.

