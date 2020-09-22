Social care data to accompany the Ofsted Annual Report 2017/18.

Children’s social care data for the Ofsted Annual Report 2017/18

XLSM, 3.89MB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.

The data contains:

  • local authorities and their most recent inspection, at 31 August 2018
  • local authorities and their inspections between 1 September 2017 and 31 August 2018
  • social care providers regulated and/or inspected by Ofsted and their inspections between 1 September 2017 and 31 August 2018
  • social care providers regulated and/or inspected by Ofsted and their most recent inspection, at 31 August 2018
  • social care providers regulated and/or inspected by Ofsted and their number of places, at 31 August 2018

Published 4 December 2018
Last updated 22 September 2020 + show all updates

  1. We have replaced Excel files from September 2018 onwards with more accessible versions.

  2. First published.

