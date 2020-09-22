Information about the accessibility of the Ofsted Jobs website.

This accessibility statement applies to the website Ofsted Jobs.

This website is procured from MidlandHR and run by Ofsted. We want as many people as possible to be able to use this website. For example, that means you should be able to:

zoom in up to 300% without the text spilling off the screen

navigate most of the website using just a keyboard

navigate most of the website using speech recognition software

navigate most of the website using a screen reader

We’ve also made the website text as simple as possible to understand.

AbilityNet has advice on making your device easier to use if you have a disability.

How accessible this website is

We know some parts of this website are not fully accessible:

the colour contrast of buttons is not high enough

focus does not appear to move to generated error messages

screen reader software may not work with drop down options

you cannot access the date picker via the keyboard when completing date fields, but you can type a date into the field

you cannot modify the line height or spacing of text

copies of submitted applications are pdf by default, but you can contact us for an alternative format

What to do if you can’t access parts of this website

If you need information on this website in a different format, you can:

email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

call 0300 013 1487

Reporting accessibility problems with this website

We’re always looking to improve the accessibility of this website. If you find any problems that are not listed on this page or think we’re not meeting accessibility requirements, contact us.

Enforcement procedure

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) is responsible for enforcing the Public Sector Bodies (Websites and Mobile Applications) (No. 2) Accessibility Regulations 2018 (the ‘accessibility regulations’). If you’re not happy with how we respond to your complaint, contact the Equality Advisory and Support Service (EASS).

Contacting us by phone or visiting us in person

People who are D/deaf, hearing impaired or have a speech impediment can contact us using a text relay service.You can contact us by:

using our online form

emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

phone on 0300 123 1231

Our helpline is open from 8am to 6pm (Monday to Friday).

Technical information about this website’s accessibility

Ofsted is committed to making its website accessible, in accordance with the Public Sector Bodies (Websites and Mobile Applications) (No. 2) Accessibility Regulations 2018.

Compliance status

This website is partially compliant with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines version 2.1 AA standard, due to the non-compliances listed below.

Non-accessible content

The content listed below is non-accessible for the following reasons.

Non-compliance with the accessibility regulations

Malformed element found not to have the correct structure, causing some assistive technologies to inaccurately interpret and parse content. This fails WCAG 2.1 success criterion 4.1.1 (Parsing). A system upgrade will be completed by March 2021, which will ensure the html code is structured correctly.

Buttons do not have a role equal to their visual identification. This fails WCAG 2.1 success criterion 4.1.1 (Parsing). A system upgrade will be completed by March 2021, which will allow voice readers to better identify page elements.

Blank headings are seen by screen readers and may impact understanding of the structure of the page. This fails WCAG 2.1 success criterion 1.3.1 (Info and relationships). A system upgrade will be completed by March 2021, which will resolve this issue.

The contrast ratio of buttons is lower than 4.5:1. at least. This fails WCAG 2.1 success criterion 1.4.3 (Contrast). This has been raised with MidlandHR.

Focus is not set to status messages when these are presented. This fails WCAG 2.1 success criterion 4.1.3 (Status messages). This has been raised with MidlandHR.

PDFs and other documents

This application tool will provide a copy of your submitted application in pdf format. This document is not essential to providing our services. Users can apply without accessing the pdf document. An audit of pdf content will be carried out by The Digital Accessibility Centre Ltd and completed by 31 December 2020.

If you require a copy of your submitted application in an alternative format, you can:

email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

call 0300 013 1487

Preparation of this accessibility statement

This website was last tested on 10 September 2020. The test was carried out by Ofsted colleagues and included the use of Texthelp Read&Write v12.1 (screen reader) and Dragon 15.4 (speech recognition).

A full audit of Ofsted Jobs will be carried out by The Digital Accessibility Centre Ltd and completed by 31 December 2020.

This statement was prepared on 18 September 2020. It was last updated on 21 September 2020.