A financial notice to improve issued to Manchester Creative Studio by the Education Funding Agency.

Documents

Financial notice to improve: Manchester Creative Studio

PDF, 152KB, 4 pages

Details

This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at Manchester Creative Studio.

In September 2020, Manchester Creative Studio Trust closed. The conditions of the Financial Notice to Improve no longer apply and this FNtI is now closed.

Published 1 July 2016
Last updated 2 October 2020 + show all updates

  1. Page updated with a note to say the FNtI is now closed.

  2. First published.

