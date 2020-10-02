A financial notice to improve issued to Chetwynde School Trust by the Education Funding Agency.

Documents

Financial Notice to Improve: Chetwynde School Trust

PDF, 168KB, 5 pages

Financial notice to improve: Chetwynde School September 2020

PDF, 169KB, 11 pages

Details

This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at Chetwynde School Trust.

A second notice issued in September 2020 reflects concerns about the weak financial position, breaches and lack of progress against some of the current FNtI conditions.

Published 8 July 2016
Last updated 2 October 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated with second financial notice to improve.

  2. First published.

    Financial notice to improve: Manchester Creative Studio
    Resources
    A financial notice to improve issued to Manchester Creative Studio by
    Financial notice to improve: KWEST Multi Academy Trust
    Resources
    A financial notice to improve issued to KWEST Multi Academy Trust by t
    External quality assurance transition
    Resources
    The transfer of EQA to Ofqual and the OfS (for integrated degrees) mea