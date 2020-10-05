The qualifications, experience and approval you must have to offer SIA licence-linked training courses.

You must meet certain requirements to offer the training that leads to an SIA licence-linked qualification.

You must be approved by an awarding organisation

You must get approval from an awarding organisation that offers SIA licence-linked qualifications.

They are:

  • BIIAB for Door Supervision, Public Space Surveillance (CCTV), Security Guarding
  • EQ Awards for Close Protection, Door Supervision, Public Space Surveillance (CCTV), Security Guarding
  • Highfield for Close Protection, Door Supervision, Public Space Surveillance (CCTV), Security Guarding
  • NOCN for Cash and Valuables in Transit, Door Supervision, Public Space Surveillance (CCTV), Security Guarding
  • Pearson BTEC for Close Protection, Door Supervision, Public Space Surveillance (CCTV), Security Guarding, Vehicle Immobilising
  • SFJ Awards for Close Protection, Door Supervision, Public Space Surveillance (CCTV), Security Guarding
  • Trident Awards (LASER) for Cash and Valuables in Transit, Door Supervision, Public Space Surveillance (CCTV), Security Guarding

You must be competent in the sector

If you are new to training then you must have at least 3 years front line operational experience. This must all be from within the last 10 years and while you were in the UK.

If you are already a trainer then you must spend at least 30 hours every year keeping your knowledge and skills up to date. Examples of how you can do this include:

  • attending conferences and seminars
  • working in the sector
  • taking additional training

You must have the right qualifications

You must have achieved one of the following:

  • the Level 3 Award in Education and Training (QCF/RQF)
  • a teaching or training qualification at SVQ level 3 (or equivalent), which has been accredited by SQA/QCA/Ofqual or validated by a higher education institution
  • an equivalent qualification

Examples of what we mean by “an equivalent qualification” are:

  • PTLLS, CTLLS or DTLLS
  • Certificate in Education
  • Post Graduate Certificate in Education
  • SVQ levels 3 and 4 in Learning and Development
  • Scottish Training Qualification for Further Education (TQFE)
  • Professional Graduate Diploma in Education (PGDE)

You should contact one of the awarding organisations if you want to check that your qualification is eligible.

Trainers of conflict management

In addition to the qualifications listed above, you must also hold a qualification at or above NQF/QCF/RQF Level 3 in the delivery of conflict management training.

Trainers of physical intervention skills

In addition to the qualifications listed above, you must also hold all the following:

  • a qualification at or above NQF/QCF/RQF Level 3 in the delivery of conflict management training
  • a level 3 Award for Deliverers of Physical Intervention Training in the Private Security Industry (QCF/RQF)
  • a current certificate (updated annually) from an approved level 3 programme provider that confirms your ability to deliver the skills in that approved level 2 programme

You must follow our published rules

We have set rules for examination venues and things such as the minimum number of training hours for each course. These are published in our guidance document Introduction to Learning Leading Towards Licence-linked Qualifications (PDF, 510KB, 25 pages).

