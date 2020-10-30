Fostering in England statistics for the period 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2021.

Debt and fraud information sharing business case: ESFA/HMRC apprenticeship levy fund fraud pilot
Resources
The business case between ESFA and HMRC for a debt and fraud informati
The higher education restructuring regime (HERR) advisory board
Resources
List of appointments and information relating to the HERR advisory boa
What parents and carers need to know about early years providers, schools and colleges during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak
Resources
Information for parents and carers about going back to schools, nurser

These statistics will be released in November 2021