Research on how effective training and careers guidance for frontline or low skilled workers can increase their progression, pay and social mobility.

Increasing in-work training and progression for frontline workers

Improving in-work training and progression for frontline workers - Technical Annex

This research finds that organisations with strong progression cultures benefit from increased productivity, higher quality outputs, lower staff turnover and being seen as more attractive places to work. The report also includes best practice examples from organisations on targeting low skilled workers with training opportunities.

Published 13 November 2020