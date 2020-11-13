FE Commissioner's intervention report summary on Shrewsbury Colleges Group, and the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Apprenticeships and Skills’ letter to the chair.

Documents

FE Commissioner Intervention Assessment Summary: Shrewsbury Colleges Group

Ref: DfE-00203-2020PDF, 236KB, 14 pages

Letter from the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Apprenticeships and Skills to the chair of of Shrewsbury Colleges Group

PDF, 200KB, 2 pages

Details

A summary of the Further Education (FE) Commissioner’s findings and recommendations following a review of Shrewsbury Colleges Group. The review followed an ‘Inadequate’ Ofsted judgement in March 2020 and involved intervention visits on 22 and 23 September 2020.

The letter from Minister Gillian Keegan, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Apprenticeships and Skills, to the chair of the college sets out the outcome of the intervention assessment and confirms the next steps to be taken.

We produce these reports in line with our commitment to intervention in further education.

Published 13 November 2020